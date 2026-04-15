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Billy Ray Cyrus Declines to Criticize Donald Trump: It's 'a Tough Job'

split photo of Billy Ray Cyrus & Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Billy Ray Cyrus wouldn't criticize Donald Trump's latest attacks on the Pope and AI Jesus scandal out of 'respect' for the president.

April 15 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

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Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus declined to criticize President Donald Trump in a Sky News interview, citing respect for the office and his father's advice to support the president.

“My dad was a Democrat … My dad always said, ‘When the president asks you to do something, you do it, son,’” he said. “Being president’s a tough job. I pray for our country, I pray for our president, and I pray for our world.”

Rather than discussing criticisms of Trump and his recent attacks on Pope Leo, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer emphasized empathy for the difficulty of the role, telling Sky News he prays for the country and its leader.

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Billy Ray Cyrus declined to criticize the president.

In August 2024, he shared a photo on Instagram with Trump, offering his endorsement for the 2024 election.

Cyrus performed at Trump’s 2025 inauguration's Liberty Ball, defending his support by citing a duty to respect the presidency, despite having previously identified as a Democrat. Technical issues that caused a major meltdown marred his performance.

Following the performance, the star's adopted son, Trace Cyrus, posted an emotional open letter on Instagram on January 22, 2025, stating that he and his sisters had been "genuinely worried" about Billy Ray for years.

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image of Billy Ray Cyrus performed at the president's inauguration ball in 2025.
Source: mega

Billy Ray Cyrus performed at the president's inauguration ball in 2025.

He expressed heartbreak, writing that he "barely recognizes" the man his father has become and urged him to get help, suggesting that the singer was "not healthy."

The singer’s pop star daughter Miley was not close with her father for some time.

While she has not made a public political statement against his support for Trump, sources close to her described the inauguration performance as "concerning.”

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image of Miley Cyrus has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for years.
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for years.

Miley has been a vocal critic of Donald for years, famously calling him a "f------- nightmare" in 2016 and a "completely racist, sexist, hateful a-------" in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.

In a June 2025 interview, Miley explained that while she and her father don't "avoid" discussing their differing views, it isn't their usual "table talk." She noted they prefer to focus on music and movies rather than politics.

image of Billy Ray Cyrus previously endorsed Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Billy Ray Cyrus previously endorsed Donald Trump.

As of late 2025 and early 2026, Miley has indicated that despite their "challenges," they are no longer estranged. She has emphasized that "family is my priority" and that she has built bridges to move past their differences.

Billy Ray is in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The odd couple went public on Easter 2025 and have been seen together at high-profile events, including the 2026 Olivier Awards. They met while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022, but became romantically involved following his 2024 split from his brief wife Firerose.

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