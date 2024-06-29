OK Magazine
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's Divorce Drama Unfolds as She Gears Up to Tell 'All His Sordid Secrets'

Jun. 29 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus' divorce from Firerose is about to get ugly.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker, 62, shockingly filed to legally end his marriage from the Australian singer, 37, in May — only seven months after the former flames tied the knot.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May.

Now, a source warned things "could get a whole lot worse" for Cyrus, as Firerose has the power to hold secrets about her estranged husband's famous family as leverage in their divorce.

"The talk now is that she’s going to hit back by laying bare all his sordid secrets," the insider recently revealed to a news publication.

The estranged spouses were married for only seven months.

"He completely confided in her — not just about himself but about his daughters Miley and Noah and ex-wife Tish," the confidante continued of Billy Ray's daughters and second spouse — who have landed themselves in headlines for family drama of their own in recent months.

The source noted: "She’s got a lot of dirt that would make things embarrassing for all of them."

Billy Ray and Firerose's divorce has already ignited a full-blown legal battle, as the "Some Gave All" singer demanded a restraining order against his estranged wife just days after news broke about him secretly filing for divorce last month.

The Hannah Montana actor claimed Firerose made fraudulent purchases on his business American Express credit card between May 23 and June 7 — after he already called it quits on their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."

Billy Ray Cyrus accused Firerose of only marrying him for financial reasons.

Firerose clapped back with claims of her own, alleging she was a victim of "extreme" domestic violence and abuse while they were married.

As OK! previously reported, Firerose’s attorney said via a recent legal filing that she "walked on eggshells" around her husband, claiming he placed her "into an emotional and psychological prison."

"When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f------ b----’ and continually alleged that she was using him," the court documents read. The filing continued: "With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home."

Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 37, have a large age gap.

It seems both parties had severe issues regarding their relationship, which is why Billy Ray is "more relieved every day that he’s done with his marriage," according to a separate insider.

"His instincts have been correct all along," the source admitted. "He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love."

Star spoke to a source about Billy Ray and Firerose's divorce turning ugly.

