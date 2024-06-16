'She Isn't the Person He Thought He Married': Billy Ray Cyrus Believes Estranged Wife Firerose Tied the Knot for 'Financial' Reasons
Did Firerose manipulate Billy Ray Cyrus?
According to a source, the couple — who tied the knot in October 2023 — split because the 37-year-old “isn’t the person he thought he married.”
“He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider revealed of the blonde beauty, whom the father of Miley Cyrus met in 2010 while on the set of Hannah Montana.
“He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money,” the source explained, noting, “He wants her out of his life.”
Despite the sad separation, the confidante added, “They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy.”
As OK! previously reported, the “Achy Breaky Heart” artist, 62, filed for divorce from Firerose in May after only about seven months of marriage.
Billy Ray cited "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for divorce, which is why he's seeking an "annulment on the grounds of fraud."
Per the pair’s agreement, Firerose was asked to move out of their marital home by the end of May and Billy Ray was required to pay $5K per month for her new lodging for three months or until the divorce is finalized.
The father-of-six recently demanded a restraining order against his ex after learning about 37 unauthorized charges he believes Firerose made on his business American Express card between May 23 and June 7.
The filing claimed the charges made by the blonde beauty included several flights, Venmo payments, over $50K to a law firm and $10K to the United States Treasury.
“Upon learning of the fraudulent use of Mr. Cyrus' business American Express Card, American Express was notified, and the thirty-seven unauthorized charges are being disputed as fraudulent charges,” the court documents read, adding that Firerose allegedly charged a total of $96,986.
Billy Ray also does not “believe that [Firerose] flew or was planning to fly to and from California on the dates of the scheduled flights purchased, but more likely purchased those flights and then canceled them to obtain future flight credits on Delta Airlines,” according to the legal paperwork.
The Grammy winner, who split from ex-wife Tish Cyrus in April 2022, asked the court to require Firerose to reimburse him for the charges.
