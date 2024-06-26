Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Estranged Wife Firerose Planned for Double Mastectomy So She Could Try to Blackmail Him If He Filed for Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's divorce is getting messier by the day.
Ten days after his estranged wife filed paperwork to claim that the country star was verbally abusive toward her, Cyrus denied her allegations and insisted she's the abuser. He also claimed she tried to blackmail him into not ending their short marriage.
"While the plaintiff [Cyrus] would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry with the defendant [Firerose] in May 2024, it is [Cyrus] who, in fact, has been abused," read the Monday, June 24, court documents, which were obtained by several news outlets. "Not only verbally and emotionally by the defendant, but also physically by the defendant."
The patriarch's manager Scott Adkins stated he's "witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control towards Mr. Cyrus."
The dad-of-six, 62, also denied his former partner's allegation that he filed for divorce one day before the 35-year-old was scheduled to undergo a preventative double mastectomy, as he claimed her actual surgery was planned for June 6.
Even more shocking was Cyrus' accusation that the surgery was "elective," stating Firerose showed no potential early signs of cancer.
The "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner believes her choice to undergo the surgery was "all in effort to carry out her threat to the plaintiff that if he tried to divorce her, she would claim it was because of her double mastectomy in an effort to ruin his longstanding career in the entertainment industry."
However, in her filing, Firerose, said she was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in 2020, and her doctors were the ones who "highly recommended" she have the surgery.
A rep for Firerose emphasized that "the audacity to question a BRCA-positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery" shows how "cruel" her estranged husband was to her.
In regards to Cyrus' allegations about his ex using his credit card, his lawyer said she confronted Cyrus over the fraud claims and told him, "If you ever think of divorcing me right now, I will tell everyone that you did it because of the double mastectomy and your career will be over."
Cyrus filed for divorce in May after just seven months of marriage.
The pair's romance raised eyebrows due to their age gap, but it wasn't until recently that the Disney Channel alum saw the light, a source told a news outlet.
"His instincts have been correct all along," explained the insider. "He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love."