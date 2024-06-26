Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Estranged Wife Firerose Planned for Double Mastectomy So She Could Try to Blackmail Him If He Filed for Divorce

"While the plaintiff [Cyrus] would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry with the defendant [Firerose] in May 2024, it is [Cyrus] who, in fact, has been abused," read the Monday, June 24, court documents, which were obtained by several news outlets. "Not only verbally and emotionally by the defendant, but also physically by the defendant."

The patriarch's manager Scott Adkins stated he's "witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control towards Mr. Cyrus."