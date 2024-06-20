OK Magazine
Billy Ray Cyrus Is 'Relieved' to Be 'Done' With His Marriage to Estranged Wife Firerose: 'His Instincts Have Been Correct'

billy ray firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram
By:

Jun. 20 2024, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus is happy he discovered who Firerose really is sooner than later!

According to an insider, the country singer, 62, is "more relieved every day that he's done with his marriage."

billy ray
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot in October.

In May, the Hannah Montana alum filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, 36, after they had been married for only seven months.

"His instincts have been correct all along," the source added of the blonde beauty, who allegedly racked up thousands of dollars in charges on Billy Ray’s card. "He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love."

As OK! previously reported, following the divorce filing on June 14, Firerose filed a counter complaint, which accused Billy Ray of "extreme" domestic abuse.

The songstress claimed she “walked on eggshells” around her former lover, as he placed her “into an emotional and psychological prison.”

billy ray firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose met in 2010.

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f------ b----’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the legal paperwork read. “With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home.”

The document noted how Billy Ray was apparently "prepared" to finance her preventative mastectomy, however, she was allegedly forced out of their marital home before the surgery.

billy ray firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus is 62 years old, while Firerose is 37 years old.

“Wife relied on Husband’s promises to pay for her surgery, and Husband has now repudiated that promise,” the filing continued. “On the day Wife was set to get her surgery, she was instead searching for a place to live and under a significant amount of emotional distress.”

The father of Miley Cyrus’ legal team then fought back against Firerose’s claims.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus
billy ray firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May.

“We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight,” the statement read.

Source: OK!
“The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage,” the papers added. “When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by court order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus.”

People reported on the source's claims.

