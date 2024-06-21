OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Billy Ray Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Bans Him From Accessing Her Social Media and Bank Accounts in Messy Divorce Battle

firerose bans billy ray cyrus social media bank accounts divorcepp
Source: @BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Billy Ray Cyrus' soon-to-be ex-wife, Firerose, made it clear that the country star is not allowed to access her finances or any of her social media accounts amid their split.

The Australian musician officially filed a notice of revocation of permission that clarified even if she'd previously given him her passwords for her phone or various online accounts, they were now considered her private information.

Article continues below advertisement
firerose bans billy ray cyrus social media bank accounts divorce
Source: @BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus married in October 2023.

"Any use of information described above or access of any accounts, devices, or areas described above without the express written consent of Wife will be considered a violation of Wife’s privacy rights," the court documents explained. "Said violations will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986."

"Additionally, any violation of T.C.A. §39-14-602(c) by a third party who aids another in 'receiving, concealing, or using any proceeds resulting from a violation' of the Tennessee Personal and Commercial of 2003 will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law," the filing added.

Article continues below advertisement
firerose bans billy ray cyrus social media bank accounts divorce
Source: @BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM

Their date of separation was listed as May 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer alleged his ex made 37 unauthorized charges — that equaled to over $96,000 — to his American Express card after their breakup.

However, her legal team shot back that Cyrus had been fully aware that his wife had access to that card at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
firerose bans billy ray cyrus social media bank accounts divorce
Source: mega

Firerose banned Billy Ray Cyrus from accessing her bank accounts and social media.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

"Wife was permitted access to Husband’s American Express credit card in June of 2022 shortly after Wife moved in with Husband," they wrote.

"Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage," they continued. "Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."

Article continues below advertisement
firerose bans billy ray cyrus social media bank accounts divorce
Source: @FIREROSE/INSTAGRAM

Firerose accused Billy Ray Cyrus of domestic abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Firerose also accused Cyrus of "extreme" domestic abuse throughout their short marriage that allegedly caused her to "walk on eggshells" around him.

"When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f------ b----' and continually alleged that she was using him," the legal filing claimed.

Cyrus' lawyers denied all allegations of abuse.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In Touch reported obtained the legal filing that barred Cyrus from accessing his wife's social media.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.