Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Bans Him From Accessing Her Social Media and Bank Accounts in Messy Divorce Battle
Billy Ray Cyrus' soon-to-be ex-wife, Firerose, made it clear that the country star is not allowed to access her finances or any of her social media accounts amid their split.
The Australian musician officially filed a notice of revocation of permission that clarified even if she'd previously given him her passwords for her phone or various online accounts, they were now considered her private information.
"Any use of information described above or access of any accounts, devices, or areas described above without the express written consent of Wife will be considered a violation of Wife’s privacy rights," the court documents explained. "Said violations will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986."
"Additionally, any violation of T.C.A. §39-14-602(c) by a third party who aids another in 'receiving, concealing, or using any proceeds resulting from a violation' of the Tennessee Personal and Commercial of 2003 will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law," the filing added.
This comes after The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer alleged his ex made 37 unauthorized charges — that equaled to over $96,000 — to his American Express card after their breakup.
However, her legal team shot back that Cyrus had been fully aware that his wife had access to that card at the time.
- Billy Ray Cyrus Is 'Relieved' to Be 'Done' With His Marriage to Estranged Wife Firerose: 'His Instincts Have Been Correct'
- Billy Ray Cyrus Refutes Estranged Wife Firerose's 'Extreme' Domestic Violence Claim, Allegedly Begged for Him Back Via a Love Note Days After Divorce Filing
- 'She Isn't the Person He Thought He Married': Billy Ray Cyrus Believes Estranged Wife Firerose Tied the Knot for 'Financial' Reasons
"Wife was permitted access to Husband’s American Express credit card in June of 2022 shortly after Wife moved in with Husband," they wrote.
"Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage," they continued. "Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."
As OK! previously reported, Firerose also accused Cyrus of "extreme" domestic abuse throughout their short marriage that allegedly caused her to "walk on eggshells" around him.
"When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f------ b----' and continually alleged that she was using him," the legal filing claimed.
Cyrus' lawyers denied all allegations of abuse.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch reported obtained the legal filing that barred Cyrus from accessing his wife's social media.