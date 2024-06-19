Billy Ray Cyrus Refutes Estranged Wife Firerose's 'Extreme' Domestic Violence Claim, Allegedly Begged for Him Back Via a Love Note Days After Divorce Filing

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f—— b----’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the documents read. “With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home.”

According to Firerose, Cyrus was "prepared" to finance her preventative mastectomy, but as her surgery date drew closer, Cryus' siblings attempted to force her out of their marital home.

“Wife relied on Husband’s promises to pay for her surgery, and Husband has now repudiated that promise,” the documents read. “On the day Wife was set to get her surgery, she was instead searching for a place to live and under a significant amount of emotional distress.”