Billy Ray Cyrus Refutes Estranged Wife Firerose's 'Extreme' Domestic Violence Claim, Allegedly Begged for Him Back Via a Love Note Days After Divorce Filing
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce in May, but his estranged wife, Firerose, recently accused the country star of "extreme" domestic abuse.
In a complaint filed by Firerose's attorney, the songstress claimed she “walked on eggshells” around Cyrus, as he placed her in “into an emotional and psychological prison.”
“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f—— b----’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the documents read. “With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home.”
According to Firerose, Cyrus was "prepared" to finance her preventative mastectomy, but as her surgery date drew closer, Cryus' siblings attempted to force her out of their marital home.
“Wife relied on Husband’s promises to pay for her surgery, and Husband has now repudiated that promise,” the documents read. “On the day Wife was set to get her surgery, she was instead searching for a place to live and under a significant amount of emotional distress.”
Although Firerose claimed Cyrus created a hostile home environment, the Hannah Montana star denied the accusation.
“We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight,” Cyrus' legal team said in a statement."
“The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage,” the papers read. “When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by court order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus.”
Last month, Cyrus filed an emergency motion seeking a restraining order against Firerose after she allegedly charged his credit card for $96,986.05, as there were 37 unauthorized charges between Thursday, May 23, and Friday, June 7.
Her attorneys disputed the assertion and called it “untrue.”
“Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off,” the document states.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Cyrus felt deceived by his spouse.
“He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider revealed of the blonde beauty, whom the dad of Miley Cyrus met in 2010 while on the set of Hannah Montana.
“He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money,” the source explained, adding, “He wants her out of his life.”
Court documents were published by People.