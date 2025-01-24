or
'I'm Glad the Truth Is Coming to Light': Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Firerose Says 'It's Sad' to See the Singer 'Struggling' After His Family Speaks Out

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose spoke out after the singer's son shared a candid post about his father.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose is concerned about the singer as his family continues to speak out about his behavior.

Following the singer’s troubled performance at President Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball on Monday, January 20, his loved ones, including Firerose, have voiced their worries over Cyrus’ current situation.

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose told Page Six on Thursday, January 23.

Firerose divorced Billy Ray Cyrus after seven months of marriage.

Her brief marriage to the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer ended in a messy divorce, which was finalized in August 2024.

Cyrus filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." He also alleged fraud, claiming Firerose misrepresented herself and accused her of financial exploitation, including using his credit cards and adopting his last name for personal gain. Firerose fired back, alleging she endured "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse" during their relationship.

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem,” she added in her statement.

These days, the “Plans” singer said she’s staying “focused” on her “faith,” “music” and “healing,” and using her story to inspire others to find “strength and hope.”

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer performed at the presidential inauguration on January 20.

As OK! previously reported, the country star took the stage during the president’s Inauguration Day festivities in Washington, D.C., but things went south when Cyrus’ guitar malfunctioned mid-performance of his hit song “Old Town Road,” leaving the 63-year-old visibly frustrated.

"If you encourage me, I’ll keep going. They told me to kill as much time as possible,” Cyrus told the crowd.

When the audio cut out, he asked, “Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore.”

Appearing irritated, he called out the stage crew: "Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We're going to sing a bit more."

"Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage? I don't give a d---," Cyrus continued.

Miley Cyrus is not on good terms with her father.

The Hannah Montana actor proceeded to recall how Carrie Underwood's performance also had a slight glitch earlier in the day, when she had to sing "America the Beautiful" a capella style due to a similar situation.

"Wasn’t Carrie Underwood fabulous?" Cyrus asked those in the audience. "They had technical difficulties too. And in life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight!'"

Meanwhile, his son Trace Cyrus, 35, shared an emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on his father’s recent behavior.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life,” Trace wrote, posting a throwback photo of himself with Billy Ray. “Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

Billy Ray Cyrus has six kids.

Billy Ray married Tish Cyrus in 1993, and adopted her two children, Brandi, 37, and Trace. During their nearly 30-year marriage, the couple welcomed three more children together: Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher Cody, 32, from his previous relationship with Kristen Luckey.

The "Shake It" singer accused his father of pushing family members away, revealing that his youngest sister, Noah, is the one who is most hurt.

“She desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better,” he continued. “You’re not healthy, Dad, and everyone is noticing it. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns.”

Trace also shared his own battle with unhealthy drinking habits, stating, “I’m over a year and a half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.”

He ended his heartfelt message with a plea for his father to seek help, stating: “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes, I will continue to pray for you.”

