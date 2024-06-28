OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Billy Ray Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Billy Ray Cyrus Taking Daughter Noah's Advice Amid Bitter Divorce From Firerose: 'Just Stand Still'

A photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and an image of Noah Cyrus.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 9:24 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Billy Ray Cyrus can always count on his "little girl" in times of need.

The famous father — who filed for divorce from his wife of seven months, Firerose, in May — recently took to Instagram with a sweet post about his youngest daughter, Noah, and how he's been leaning on her wisdom during a tough time.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus taking daughter noahs advice divorce firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus shared a sweet throwback photo of him and his daughter Noah, 24.

"I’m so proud of this little girl," he captioned the Wednesday, June 26, upload, which featured a throwback photo of the now-24-year-old as a young child smiling beside her dad.

"Noah has grown into an incredible young Lady. Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just 'Stand Still,'" Billy Ray, 62, added in reference to his 2022 duet with his daughter, "Noah (Stand Still)," from her debut studio album, The Hardest Part.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus taking daughter noahs advice divorce firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Noah Cyrus was one of Billy Ray's only children to support his marriage to Firerose.

Article continues below advertisement

The second slide of the Hannah Montana actor's post included song lyrics from the sentimental tune.

"Just stand still, oh / As you get older it gets harder to change / You might find yourself with just your shame / But it’s not over / It’s all gonna be OK,'" the lyrics read. "And when times are tough / remember what I say / My grandfather told my father, ‘It don’t get easier, just harder.’ / Yes, it will, remember just stand still."

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus taking daughter noahs advice divorce firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

The Cyrus kids became divided after Billy Ray split from their mom, Tish, and married Firerose.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the heartwarming Instagram upload, Noah commented, "love my daddy so much."

The loving social media exchange comes roughly two weeks after news broke that Billy Ray had quietly filed for divorce from Firerose, 37, last month.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The country crooner cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, while additionally crediting "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason he was seeking an "annulment on the grounds of fraud."

It was later confirmed Billy Ray requested the court grant him a restraining order from Firerose after learning about allegedly fraudulent credit card purchases he claimed came from his now-estranged wife.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus taking daughter noahs advice divorce firerose
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus is the youngest daughter of Billy Ray and his ex-wife Tish.

Article continues below advertisement

Firerose proceeded to clap back with intense accusations of her own, alleging she was a victim of "extreme" domestic abuse while married to Billy Ray.

"We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight," the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's legal team declared in a statement, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage," the court documents claimed.

The legal filing continued: "When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by court order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.