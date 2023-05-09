Bindi Irwin Learned to 'Advocate for Yourself' After Endometriosis Diagnosis Didn't Show Up on Her Scans: 'You Feel So Defeated'

After years of struggling with pain and not knowing what it was, Bindi Irwin, who recently underwent endometriosis surgery, has some advice to others who are dealing with their own health journey.

"You have to advocate for yourself. You can't take no for an answer because a lot of times I know I found it for 10 years. You feel so defeated when you can't find an answer. And it's really scary," the 24-year-old said in a new interview.