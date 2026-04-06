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'Bitter' Sarah Ferguson Feels 'Incredibly Betrayed' and 'Wronged by Everyone' in Royal Family After Epstein Scandal: 'She's Angry'

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Source: MEGA

'Bitter' Sarah Ferguson feels 'betrayed' by the royal family as her scandals continue to surface.

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April 6 2026, Updated 2:40 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson is feeling snubbed by the royal family as her ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue to surface.

The ex-Duchess of York, 66, reportedly believes Queen Camilla "betrayed" her the most out of everyone in The Firm, according to a royal source.

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image pf king Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's fury is mainly directed at Queen Camilla.

"Fergie's very bitter, she's angry, and feels wronged by everyone in the family," a source told Heat World. "She doesn't have the guts to confront anyone, but when she's had a couple of drinks, that's when the liquid courage kicks in and when she starts unloading."

"[Queen] Camilla's been getting the brunt of Sarah's fury," the insider went on. "They were very close friends for years, so Sarah feels incredibly betrayed."

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Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Were Forced Out of Royal Lodge

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew were kicked out of the Royal Lodge last year.

"What people don't see is just how low she's sunk, every time she opens a paper or goes online, it's another reminder that she's completely on the outside and there's no real way back, and she's really struggling to come to terms with that," they continued.

The DOJ released over 3 million Epstein files in January, where many emails between Ferguson and the dead financier came to light.

She and her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, were kicked out of their Royal Lodge home and lost their titles by King Charles last year.

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image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts are unknown.

While the ex-Duke of York, 66, moved to the Sandringham Estate amid his exile, Ferguson's whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Weight Watchers spokeswoman isn't "dealing with" the situation at hand and is trying to "numb it."

"That's only making everything worse because it fuels this cycle where she starts ranting and then feels even more isolated the next day," the source said. "Not that she'll take any accountability, if you ask her she's got every right to speak her mind."

Queen Camilla and Sarah Ferguson Have Been Friends for Years

image pf king Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla and Sarah Ferguson have been friends for decades.

Despite Camilla, 78, and Ferguson being good pals throughout the decades, the latter feels sidelined by the Queen.

"Sarah genuinely believed that Camilla would offer some form of discreet backing to her, even if it was nothing more than being seen alongside her once," a source exclusively dished to OK! back in February.

"To Sarah, that kind of silent endorsement would have sent a powerful signal that she was not completely cast out. When it failed to materialize, it left her feeling ghosted, exposed and destabilized, as though the last piece of solid ground beneath her had disappeared," they divulged.

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