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Sarah Ferguson's Whereabouts Still Unknown Following Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest and Switzerland Wellness Center Stay

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Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts are still unknown following ex-Prince Andrew's arrest last month.

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March 14 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson is nowhere to be found amid her ex-husband former Prince Andrew's recent arrest.

The ex-Duchess of York's whereabouts are still a mystery, as her last public appearance was in December 2025 for Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Month

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image of prince Andrew and princess beatrice
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's last public appearance was in December 2025 for Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening.

Andrew, 66, was arrested by British cops on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after 11 hours in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

As a result of his scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein, the ex-prince was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and was evicted from his longtime home, Royal Lodge.

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Sarah Ferguson Is Still Looking for a More Permanent Home

image of prince Andrew and Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were kicked out of Royal Lodge last year.

Ferguson, 66, was also kicked out of the home as she had been living with the ex-Duke of York there since 2008.

While Andrew moved into a smaller abode at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Ferguson's next residence is still unknown as earlier reports suggested she could stay with Beatrice, 37, or her other daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35.

In January, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman spent some time at a wellness clinic in Switzerland to recharge and reevaluate her next steps.

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Sarah Ferguson Has 'Been Living Out of Suitcases for Months'

image of Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duchess of York went to a Swiss wellness clinic in January.

Ferguson was also involved with the dead financier, as she was seen several times in the files the DOJ dropped earlier this year.

Several insiders exclusively told OK! how Ferguson has been basically couch-surfing with pals as she looks for a better place to live.

"Sarah has essentially been living out of suitcases for months now. She does not have a permanent place she can comfortably call home and has been relying heavily on the generosity of friends who have opened their doors to her," a source said.

image of Sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has been voiding the press and keeping a low profile for the time being.

They continued: "Because of the attention surrounding the Epstein story, she has become extremely cautious about where she stays and how long she remains in one place. She tends to move frequently and keeps her plans very private to avoid photographers tracking her down."

She has also reportedly been traveling through the French Alps, the United Arab Emirates and Florida before returning to Europe.

"A lot of the time Sarah has been quietly joining trips or visits that her daughters are already making for work or personal reasons. It allows her to stay close to family while keeping a relatively low profile. The reality is that she is constantly moving. She often lets people know where she was only after she has already left, because she is worried her location could quickly become public," the source noted.

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