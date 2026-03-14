Sarah Ferguson's Whereabouts Still Unknown Following Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest and Switzerland Wellness Center Stay

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Sarah Ferguson is nowhere to be found amid her ex-husband former Prince Andrew's recent arrest. The ex-Duchess of York's whereabouts are still a mystery, as her last public appearance was in December 2025 for Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Month

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's last public appearance was in December 2025 for Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening.

Andrew, 66, was arrested by British cops on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released after 11 hours in custody and the investigation is still ongoing. As a result of his scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein, the ex-prince was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025 and was evicted from his longtime home, Royal Lodge.

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Sarah Ferguson Is Still Looking for a More Permanent Home

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were kicked out of Royal Lodge last year.

Ferguson, 66, was also kicked out of the home as she had been living with the ex-Duke of York there since 2008. While Andrew moved into a smaller abode at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Ferguson's next residence is still unknown as earlier reports suggested she could stay with Beatrice, 37, or her other daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35. In January, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman spent some time at a wellness clinic in Switzerland to recharge and reevaluate her next steps.

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Sarah Ferguson Has 'Been Living Out of Suitcases for Months'

Source: MEGA The ex-Duchess of York went to a Swiss wellness clinic in January.

Ferguson was also involved with the dead financier, as she was seen several times in the files the DOJ dropped earlier this year. Several insiders exclusively told OK! how Ferguson has been basically couch-surfing with pals as she looks for a better place to live. "Sarah has essentially been living out of suitcases for months now. She does not have a permanent place she can comfortably call home and has been relying heavily on the generosity of friends who have opened their doors to her," a source said.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been voiding the press and keeping a low profile for the time being.