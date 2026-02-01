EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson 'Now a Ticking Timebomb for Royals' After Her Former Friend Queen Camilla 'Ghosted' Her in Wake of Epstein Scandal Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson allegedly feels abandoned after Queen Camilla 'ghosted' her amid Epstein Scandal. Aaron Tinney Feb. 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Sarah Ferguson has emerged as a growing concern for the monarchy, with insiders worrying she feels abandoned, isolated and increasingly volatile following a sudden rupture with Queen Camilla – once considered one of her closest allies. OK! can reveal the pair's fallout comes after King Charles, 77, stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, and Ferguson of their royal titles and honors amid renewed scrutiny over their links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As Andrew prepares to relocate to Norfolk, Ferguson has remained at their shared Royal Lodge home, facing mounting reputational damage and the loss of her own duchess status. A palace source told us: "Sarah genuinely believed that Camilla would offer some form of discreet backing to her, even if it was nothing more than being seen alongside her once. To Sarah, that kind of silent endorsement would have sent a powerful signal that she was not completely cast out. When it failed to materialize, it left her feeling ghosted, exposed and destabilized, as though the last piece of solid ground beneath her had disappeared." The source added Ferguson now believes she has been deliberately sidelined by the Queen – a realization that one insider said has hit her "with devastating force." According to palace aides, Ferguson had leaned heavily on her relationship with Camilla as her last remaining lifeline to royal legitimacy.

"Sarah was convinced that the decades of shared history between them still carried real value and would translate into some measure of loyalty," one source said. "Instead, she has been met with silence, with no warning or reasoning, and has been left to process the public fallout on her own. That sense of being abruptly discarded has intensified over time and is becoming increasingly painful." Camilla and Ferguson share decades of social overlap, rooted in elite circles and a mutual passion for horses. The Queen was close to Ferguson's late mother, Susan Barrantes, and the two women frequently crossed paths long before their royal connections became formalized. Ferguson herself said last year: "Queen Camilla was close friends with Mum, which is why we're so close now." Yet the relationship has always carried historical tension. Ferguson was famously close to Princess Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, and remained fiercely loyal to her during the collapse of Diana's marriage to Charles.

In her 1996 memoir My Story, Ferguson wrote: "1991 was the year we first put words to the unspeakable idea that had been nudging us in the ribs for some time: That one or both of us might leave the royal family… we burned the phone wires into the night, trading secrets and jokes that no one else would understand." Another insider said the Queen's decision to distance herself may be understandable but carries risks. "Sarah has an intimate understanding of the private history surrounding Camilla's rise and the difficult years that preceded it," they added. "She was present and supportive when support was scarce, and that long memory is shaping how she now reads the lack of contact from Camilla." Ferguson later published a second memoir, Finding Sarah, in 2011, and became a successful children's author. With no formal ties to the royal family left, insiders say she is acutely aware of her ability to speak freely. "As time passes with no outreach and no sense of financial security, Sarah's frustration is intensifying," one said. "The feeling of being dismissed and left to fend for herself is pushing her toward a more volatile headspace. She has no desire to provoke a public showdown, but she is adamant that she will not quietly disappear."

