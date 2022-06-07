Blac Chyna's Attorney Hits Back At Rob Kardashian's Claim She's Trying To Back Out Of Second Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's lawyer is hitting back at Rob Kardashian's most recent claim that his client wants out of their next legal battle. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's attorneys filed a motion on Monday, June 6, to enforce a settlement that the sock designer claimed he and the model agreed to regarding their upcoming second lawsuit.

Now, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani declared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and his lawyers "violated California law" by disclosing details of the alleged settlement.