Blac Chyna Sends Cease & Desist Letter To Ava Louise After Hostage, Sex Trafficking Claims
Blac Chyna may have yet another court case brewing. A few months ago, the reality star hung out with influencer Ava Louise, but after their get-together, the latter accused the mom-of-two of holding her hostage and enlisting her to be an escort.
Chyna denied the claims, but since Louis continued to gab, Chyna had her lawyer send her a cease and desist letter.
According to Louise, 24, the ladies had been talking about filming OnlyFans content together, so she went to Chyna's home to collaborate in August — but she claimed the 34-year-old star held her hostage for hours on end.
Louise said that upon entering Chyna's home, she was asked to sign a NDA, and things then took a scary turn.
"Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me," Louis told her social media followers, adding, "She kept telling me that I had to stay until 10 a.m. because that’s when [her daughter] was going to be out of the home and she was going to go crazy on me at 10 a.m. She kept saying things like that."
Louise recalled how she finally escaped the Rob & Chyna star's home while Chyna was distracted on the phone. She stated that Chyna seemed very serious about the escort claim; so much so, her attorney disclosed that she called the FBI sex trafficking hotline to file an official report.
However, Chyna's legal team pointed out that Louise has a history of fabricating "menacing and outrageous conduct" about others in order to expand her fan base. To start, she reportedly confessed to making up the rumor that Kanye West once hooked up with Jeffree Starr.
The Instagram model has also been in a tangled mess with Kris Jenner, as she claimed the momager sent her a cease and desist letter after Louise made accusations against Kim Kardashian and West. However, Jenner denied that a letter was ever sent.