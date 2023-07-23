Blac Chyna Stuns in Photoshoot After Removing Body Implants and Dissolving Filler
No more fillers!
On Saturday, July 22, Blac Chyna uploaded a series of photos showing off her new figure after the reality TV star recently removed her breast and butt implants and dissolved her face filler.
"Get into it," she penned alongside the photoshoot, where she wore an adorable tight-fitting white dress, green hoop earrings and some brown platform shoes.
In response, fans took to the comments section of the post promoting Chyna's brand, Hearts Pure.
"Y'all can hate all y'all want, but sis has always been fine. No homo 😏😍🔥🔥," one fan wrote regarding the transformation, while another claimed Chyna's results were lackluster, saying, "I loveeee this for her so much but tbh you can tell her face was stretched to the max!!!! The skin isn't bouncing back!"
"She's a natural," a third added, while a fourth gushed, "You look amazing I love your fitness journey!!"
As OK! previously reported, in March, Chyna opened up to her 17.2 million followers about her decision to reverse her procedures in a series of videos.
"I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️I reduced my breast and gluteus maximus. 'You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.' ~ Angela White," the 34-year-old captioned the clips. "Thank you everyone for your kind words for a speedy recovery❤️🩹🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽😇."
In the footage, the model shared why she chose to go back under the knife.
"Good morning, everybody. I am at the doctor's office right now and as you all know, I have been changing my life, changing my ways so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these a-- shots out, and by the way, a-- shots can be totally different and I am going to tell you why,” she began.
"A BBL (Brazilian butt lift) is when they use your own fat, a-- shots is silicone, so I just want all of the ladies out there to know do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all of this other crazy stuff. I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old but now I am moving here in life [points up], so I want this s--- out of my a-- so I can grow," the mother of Dream Kardashian added.
The ex of Rob Kardashian also raved about how happy she was with the outcome.
"One of the best decisions I've done. My procedure took over 8.5 hours," Chyna concluded.