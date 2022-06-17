Blac Chyna Is 'Very Pleased' Revenge Porn Trial Against Ex Rob Kardashian Will Happen After Former Flames Failed To Reach Settlement
It looks like Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian will face off in court once again. On Thursday, June 16, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County denied to enforce a settlement the model wanted, documents confirmed.
"Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob's motion to 'enforce' a settlement that never existed," Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent."
Ciani continued, "Revenge porn is a very dangerous form of violence predominantly perpetrated against girls and women. Victims of revenge porn typically experience serious anxiety, shame, and helplessness. Some revenge porn victims have committed suicide. Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law."
The 35-year-old uploaded the photos towards the end of their relationship. “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f**king me and then this dude right after. U need help," the reality star wrote alongside a photo of Chyna in bed with another man.
Following the incident, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's lawyer apologized for his client's actions.
“I personally on Robert Kardashian’s behalf apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: whatever’s in the best interest of this child,” Robert Shapiro said, referring to Chyna and Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.