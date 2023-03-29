Blac Chyna Rocks Kim Kardashian T-Shirt Less Than A Year After Losing Defamation Lawsuit: 'I Wanted To Support'
Blac Chyna is shockingly still a big Kim Kardashian fan.
Despite the socialite suing the SKIMS founder, along with her family members, and losing the $100 million defamation case, Chyna proudly rocked a T-shirt with Kardashian's face on it while appearing on an episode of the "Why The Game Chose Me Podcast."
"I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim," the 34-year-old — who shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, with Rob Kardashian — said. "She did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it. And that's Dream's auntie."
Chyna seemed to be singing a much different tune about the reality star family after suing the Kardashian-Jenner crew for $100 million, alleging they sabotaged her potential reality television career after she and her former fiancé broke up while they were filming the second season of Rob & Chyna. However, in May 2022 a judge ruled in the famous family's favor.
The former OnlyFans star recently shared that shortly after her legal loss, she decided to have a different outlook on life. "I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly," she said of the timing. "Now I'm just going by faith. I'm not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me."
"I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same repetitive things. I thought, 'Let me dig deep and see what it is that I'm doing wrong.' Because obviously there's something I'm not doing right, even if I think I am," Chyna admitted. "Now I'm doing the right thing to the best of my ability so I can become whole."
The model also admitted she no longer posts on her OnlyFans account, explaining how she only did it because she was in need of funds at the time. "I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I'm kind of past that. It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in," Chyna dished. "Besides, with me being baptized, that's just not what God will want me to do. It's kind of degrading."