Blac Chyna Rocks Kim Kardashian T-Shirt Less Than A Year After Losing Defamation Lawsuit: 'I Wanted To Support'

The former OnlyFans star recently shared that shortly after her legal loss, she decided to have a different outlook on life. "I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly," she said of the timing. "Now I'm just going by faith. I'm not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me."

"I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same repetitive things. I thought, 'Let me dig deep and see what it is that I'm doing wrong.' Because obviously there's something I'm not doing right, even if I think I am," Chyna admitted. "Now I'm doing the right thing to the best of my ability so I can become whole."