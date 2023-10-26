Blac Chyna and Tyga Were Living Together When He Started Dating Kylie Jenner, Model Claims: 'The Whole Situation Was Crazy'
Blac Chyna is spilling the tea!
In a new interview, the model shared new details about her messy love life, which involves Tyga, Kylie Jenner and even the latter's sister Kim Kardashian.
Appearing on the Wednesday, October 25, episode of Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files," the mom-of-two, 35, hinted her relationship with the rapper wasn't totally over when he began romancing Jenner, 26.
"I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like 16 or something. I was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it," she shared of why she and the music star split in 2014.
Chyna elaborated that she found out about the Tyga and Jenner dating rumors through the internet, but she didn't realize the buzz was true until she was kicked out of the home where they were raising their son King Ciaro.
"It was actually when Tyga's friends threw me out of his house. Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my — well, his truck at the time," she recalled. "Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment."
"That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me and I never really talked about this until today," she pointed out.
Chyna was also disappointed with the way Kim, 43, handled things.
"Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community," she spilled. "And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me."
The music video star felt she was wrongly targeted by haters even though she was an innocent bystander of the drama.
"It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody — Kim — and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked," said the Rob & Chyna alum. "And it's like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."
While Chyna "never used to talk about these things," she wanted to speak up to clear her name.
"I think I'm kinda done with that and people need to hear my side," she reasoned. "It's been years. I didn't come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, Chyna went on to become engaged to Jenner and Kardashian's brother, Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Dream.
While the famous family was once in a heated feud with Chyna — who lost a lawsuit she hurled at them — Chyna said they're all currently in "a great place."