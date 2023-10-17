Tyga Petitions for Sole Physical and Legal Custody of His and Blac Chyna's 11-Year-Old Son King Cairo

This is far from the first time the former couple has been in and out of court or spoken publicly about King's custody. Last March, Chyna took to X, then known as Twitter, to claim she was financially suffering due to lack of child support.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA," she wrote at the time, later noting she was "single" with " no support."

