Tyga Petitions for Sole Physical and Legal Custody of His and Blac Chyna's 11-Year-Old Son King Cairo
Tyga is requesting that a judge grant him sole physical and legal custody of his son following years of custody issues.
The "Bored in the House" rapper — born Michael Ray Stevenson — shares King Cairo, 11, with Blac Chyna — born Angela White. The pair dated from 2011 until 2014 and welcomed their only child in 2012.
Tyga confirmed that he would agree to give King's mother "reasonable visitation" if he is granted full custody, and clarified they would continue their currently agreed upon holiday schedule, according to the artist's legal filing.
The 33-year-old also noted in the court documents that he would like his ex to request written permission from him before taking their son out of state during her time with him.
This comes several months after Chyna filed to legally establish paternity and request child support from the rapper — actions she suggested would be in King's "best interest."
"The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party," the documents read.
In a court statement filed on Monday, October 2, Chyna also claimed that Tyga wasn't following their custody schedule and had "kept King for two of my consecutive weekends and did not communicate with me about his unilateral decision."
"It happened again the following month. I went weeks without seeing our son and I had no idea where he was. I felt powerless as I did not have Court Orders," she added. "While I considered judicial intervention, I knew that the media would not be kind and King would be directly harmed by his Father and I litigating in Court. I continued to keep quiet."
This is far from the first time the former couple has been in and out of court or spoken publicly about King's custody. Last March, Chyna took to X, then known as Twitter, to claim she was financially suffering due to lack of child support.
"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA," she wrote at the time, later noting she was "single" with " no support."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Tyga hit back at her, replying, "I pay $40k a year for my son school & he lives with me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol."
Rob Kardashian, who shares his 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with Chyna, chimed in to state that he also pays $37,000 per year in tuition and covers "every single medical expense" and funds her "extracurricular activities," before adding that he has Dream in his custody from Tuesday through Saturday.
Us Weekly reported Chyna's October court statement and other details of their custody battle.