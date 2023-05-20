Blac Chyna Reveals if She Dated Rob Kardashian Just to Get Revenge on the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters

When Rob Kardashian first linked up with Blac Chyna — the Kardashian-Jenner brood's enemy at the time — fans assumed Chyna was doing so to get revenge on his sisters. However, the mom-of-two has finally clarified that was never the case.

"It definitely wasn’t no get back ‘lick’ type thing," she insisted on a recent episode of the "Caresha Please" podcast. "Like, no. I don’t have the patience for all that. It may look that way, but it wasn’t."