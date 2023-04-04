Blac Chyna Will 'Always Have Respect' For Exes Rob Kardashian & Tyga: 'That’s All I Ask For'
Blac Chyna is making it clear she's on good terms with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.
During the model's recent appearance on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Chyna insisted she will always try her best to keep the peace with the fathers of her children as they all continue to co-parent.
When asked if Kardashian — the father of her 6-year-old daughter, Dream — and Tyga — the dad of her 10-year-old son, King — have reached out as she continues to reverse past cosmetic procedures, Chyna revealed, "You know, I haven’t heard anything yet. But I am pretty sure that they see it and every day we are changing."
"We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids," she explained. "So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That’s all I ask for, respect.
Although her exes may not be showing their reactions to her recent transformation, her kids definitely are. "When Dream saw my nails, she was like, ‘Your nails!'" Chyna said of her daughter.
"Because she looks up to me and every time she's like, ‘I can't wait ‘til I get older so I can get long nails, Mommy.' So, now when she sees my nails, she's like, ‘Ooh, you have short nails. I like your nails.' It's more relatable to her and showing her that you don't have to have long nails. I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now and they're gonna be on to me," she continued. "It ain't no spelling out the curse words. They know how to spell quite well. And they catch on to everything."
Chyna was formerly engaged to the Author George Socks founder until their tumultuous split in 2017, which also resulted in a court case, as she sued his family members for defamation — though she came out defeated.
The social media star dated the "Rack City" rapper from 2011 until 2014.