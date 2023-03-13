Blac Chyna Reveals She's Underwent Breast, Butt Reduction Surgery As 'Part Of My Life Changing Journey': 'One Of The Best Decisions'
Blac Chyna is on her healing journey after she revealed she underwent breast and butt reduction surgery over the weekend.
"I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. 'You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.' ~ Angela White," the 34-year-old captioned a slew of videos of herself videotaping the process on Monday, March 13.
She added, "Thank you everyone for your kind words for a speedy recovery ❤️🩹🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽😇."
In the first video, the model explained to her fans why she decided to go under the knife in the first place.
"Good morning, everybody. I am at the doctor's office right now and as you all know, I have been changing my life, changing my ways so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these a** shots out, and by the way, a** shots can be totally different and I am going to tell you why. A BBL (Brazilian butt lift) is when they use your own fat, a** shots is silicone, so I just want all of the ladies out there to know do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all of this other crazy stuff. I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it. I got it when I was 19 years old but now I am moving here in life [points up], so I want this s*** out of my a** so I can grow," she said.
Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said she went in for the surgeries starting on March 9, and it was her fifth time getting her breasts done.
In the last video, Chyna is seen in bed post-surgery with her bandages showing.
- Blac Chyna Reveals She's 'Broke,' Has Just $3,000 In Bank Account After Losing Dramatic Trial Against Kardashian-Jenner Family
- Blac Chyna Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2023 Grammy Awards After Rob Kardashian Lawsuit Drama — See Reactions
- Blac Chyna Sends Cease & Desist Letter To Ava Louise After Hostage, Sex Trafficking Claims
"One of the best decisions I've done. My procedure took over 8.5 hours because a simple fact that whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking," she stated.
Chyna, who is a mother to 10-year-old son King Cairo and 6-year-old daughter Dream, recently confessed she would be deactivating her OnlyFans account going forward.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’m just changing everything about me,” the socialite said on the Jason Lee Show last week. “It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”