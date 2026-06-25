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BLACKPINK Star Lisa Appears Emotional While Discussing Heartbreak Amid Frédéric Arnault Split Rumors

Split photo of 'BLACKPINK' Lisa and Frédéric Arnault
Source: MEGA

Lisa gets emotional during a new interview as rumors of a split from Frédéric Arnault continue to swirl.

June 25 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET

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Lisa's candid remarks about heartbreak have fans wondering if there's trouble in paradise with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault.

When Vanity Fair asked the BLACKPINK star whether she had ever been a "heartbreaker," she replied, "No."

"I’m the one who got that a lot," the rapper added. "I feel like I got heartbroken a lot."

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Image of Lisa admitted she has experienced heartbreak several times during her interview with 'Vanity Fair.'
Source: MEGA

Lisa admitted she has experienced heartbreak several times during her interview with 'Vanity Fair.'

According to Vanity Fair, Lisa became emotional and couldn't finish her thought. The interview then moved on to other topics.

The moment comes amid growing speculation about the K-pop star's relationship with Arnault, the son of luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault.

While neither party has publicly addressed the rumors, the media outlet noted in its cover story that the pair "seem to have now called it quits."

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Lisa's Emotional Confession Sparks Fresh Speculation

Image of BLACKPINK Lisa appeared emotional and was unable to finish her answer during the interview.
Source: MEGA

BLACKPINK Lisa appeared emotional and was unable to finish her answer during the interview.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, was first linked to Arnault in 2023.

The pair largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, though they made a rare public appearance together in 2024 at a TAG Heuer and Formula 1 event in Miami.

Breakup speculation began earlier this year after Arnault was absent from Lisa's March birthday celebrations. Since then, there have been ongoing questions about whether the couple is still together.

She told the magazine, "I feel like after I came out and talked about how there’s no privacy for me, [fans] now respect that a lot more."

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Image of Lisa opened up about the challenges of fame, saying she sometimes wishes she could live a normal life.
Source: MEGA

Lisa opened up about the challenges of fame, saying she sometimes wishes she could live a normal life.

"Sometimes it’s just a little too much, and sometimes I just want to be normal," she admitted.

The global superstar said her supporters understand the pressures that come with fame and have become more mindful of her boundaries.

BLACKPINK' Lisa Is Embracing a New Chapter

Image of Lisa's role in 'The White Lotus' marked a major milestone in her evolving career.
Source: MEGA

Lisa's role in 'The White Lotus' marked a major milestone in her evolving career.

Lisa recently stepped into the acting world with her role in HBO's The White Lotus, marking a major milestone outside of music.

Reflecting on her decision to pursue acting, Lisa explained that she was seeking a new source of inspiration after spending more than a decade in the entertainment industry.

"Sometimes when you’re doing the things that (you’ve done) for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration," she said.

Her interest in acting dates back even further than many of us would realize. The actress revealed that her mother enrolled her in acting school when she was younger, helping lay the foundation for her transition into acting.

Though she remains tight-lipped about her relationship status, Lisa's emotional remarks about heartbreak have only intensified curiosity about what's happening behind the scenes.

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