NEWS BLACKPINK Star Lisa Appears Emotional While Discussing Heartbreak Amid Frédéric Arnault Split Rumors Source: MEGA Lisa gets emotional during a new interview as rumors of a split from Frédéric Arnault continue to swirl. Ayesha Zafar June 25 2026, Published 5:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lisa's candid remarks about heartbreak have fans wondering if there's trouble in paradise with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault. When Vanity Fair asked the BLACKPINK star whether she had ever been a "heartbreaker," she replied, "No." "I’m the one who got that a lot," the rapper added. "I feel like I got heartbroken a lot."

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Source: MEGA Lisa admitted she has experienced heartbreak several times during her interview with 'Vanity Fair.'

According to Vanity Fair, Lisa became emotional and couldn't finish her thought. The interview then moved on to other topics. The moment comes amid growing speculation about the K-pop star's relationship with Arnault, the son of luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault. While neither party has publicly addressed the rumors, the media outlet noted in its cover story that the pair "seem to have now called it quits."

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Lisa's Emotional Confession Sparks Fresh Speculation

Source: MEGA BLACKPINK Lisa appeared emotional and was unable to finish her answer during the interview.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, was first linked to Arnault in 2023. The pair largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, though they made a rare public appearance together in 2024 at a TAG Heuer and Formula 1 event in Miami. Breakup speculation began earlier this year after Arnault was absent from Lisa's March birthday celebrations. Since then, there have been ongoing questions about whether the couple is still together. She told the magazine, "I feel like after I came out and talked about how there’s no privacy for me, [fans] now respect that a lot more."

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Source: MEGA Lisa opened up about the challenges of fame, saying she sometimes wishes she could live a normal life.

"Sometimes it’s just a little too much, and sometimes I just want to be normal," she admitted. The global superstar said her supporters understand the pressures that come with fame and have become more mindful of her boundaries.

BLACKPINK' Lisa Is Embracing a New Chapter

Source: MEGA Lisa's role in 'The White Lotus' marked a major milestone in her evolving career.