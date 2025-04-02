Blake Lively Admits It Was Her Idea to Grope 'A Simple Favor' Costar Henry Golding in Resurfaced Clip: 'Can I Grab Your Nuts?'
Blake Lively's old interviews keep coming back to bite her.
The Gossip Girl star raised eyebrows on social media after a clip resurfaced of the actress admitting she was the one who came up with the scene in A Simple Favor where her character Emily Nelson gropes husband Sean Townsend, portrayed by Henry Golding.
The confession came during a joint interview where director Paul Feig sits down with Lively and her costar Anna Kendrick and discusses the memorable scene from the hit film.
"This is one of my favorite additions that you came up with," Feig tells Lively, admitting The Age of Adeline actress touching Golding's private parts wasn't originally included in the script, per videos of the conversation shared to TikTok and X (formerly named Twitter).
Poking fun at the way Lively acted out the scene, Feig quipped: "Anyway, you really went for it, too."
In response, Lively joked: "That’s always awkward when you’re, like, 'Hey, hi, nice to meet you. Can I grab your nuts really hard?' It's not 'cause I want to, 'cause I feel like she [my character] would."
After Feig noted he directed Lively to grope Golding "harder," The Shallows actress said she agreed as an homage to the character "Baby Jane Hudson," who was played by Bette Davis in the 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? about a spoiled child star who becomes a forgotten about actress battling alcoholism.
According to Page Six, the scene was planned in advance and the cast and crew discussed Lively’s "creative suggestion" ahead of time before it was acted out.
Golding seemed OK with the scene, as he returned for the SXSW Film & TV Festival premiere of the movie’s sequel, Another Simple Favor alongside Lively, Kendrick and Feig last month ahead of the motion picture hitting Amazon Prime Video on May 1.
When asked at the red carpet premiere what it was like "reuniting with the ladies," Golding replied: "I mean, it’s the best. Paul Feig, the ladies. What could go wrong?"
While it is unclear whether an intimacy coordinator was present at the time the scene was created and executed, Lively has voiced the importance of having one on set amid her ongoing legal battle against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni — whom she accused of sexual harassment before dismissing her lawsuit against him last month.
"I think it’s critical to have an intimacy coordinator. I think that being choreographed is critical for everyone’s safety," she told Digital Spy in August 2024.
That same month, Baldoni, the director of It Ends With Us, told Harper’s Bazaar: "There's was no way [to] … do this movie without intimacy coordinators."