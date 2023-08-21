His Biggest Fan! Blake Lively Drools Over Hunky Husband Ryan Reynolds Flexing His Biceps: Photo
Blake Lively is still obsessed with Ryan Reynolds after years of marriage!
The Gossip Girl star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 21, to share a rare thirst trap of her hunky husband that showed off his perfectly buff bod.
In the photo, Reynolds wore a tight, white T-shirt and dark sunglasses as he showed off his buff biceps while taking a sip out of a water bottle. Lively, known for her playful social media exchanges with her partner, made it known how she felt about The Proposal star, jokingly adding the song "I'm Too S***" by the group Right Said Fred.
The Hollywood power couple — who already share James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — seem to be happier than ever as welcoming their fourth child earlier this year, whose name and gender are still unknown. "Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it," Reynolds said of their family life in a recent interview.
"Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic," the proud father gushed before adding, "If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here."
Last year while presenting her spouse with the American Cinematheque Award, Lively emphasized how much she loves the 46-year-old and the life they have created together.
"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," she gushed.
"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she added. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street. He is hard-wired to get home," Lively added of her man whom she wed in 2012.