OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Blake Lively
OK LogoCOUPLES

His Biggest Fan! Blake Lively Drools Over Hunky Husband Ryan Reynolds Flexing His Biceps: Photo

ryan reynolds blake lively pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 21 2023, Updated 4:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Blake Lively is still obsessed with Ryan Reynolds after years of marriage!

The Gossip Girl star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 21, to share a rare thirst trap of her hunky husband that showed off his perfectly buff bod.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds ig
Source: @ryanreynolds/instagram

Ryan Reynolds looked as buff as ever in the snap.

In the photo, Reynolds wore a tight, white T-shirt and dark sunglasses as he showed off his buff biceps while taking a sip out of a water bottle. Lively, known for her playful social media exchanges with her partner, made it known how she felt about The Proposal star, jokingly adding the song "I'm Too S***" by the group Right Said Fred.

The Hollywood power couple — who already share James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — seem to be happier than ever as welcoming their fourth child earlier this year, whose name and gender are still unknown. "Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it," Reynolds said of their family life in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively
Source: mega

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds could not be happier with their family life!

"Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic," the proud father gushed before adding, "If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here."

Last year while presenting her spouse with the American Cinematheque Award, Lively emphasized how much she loves the 46-year-old and the life they have created together.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," she gushed.

MORE ON:
Blake Lively
Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds blake lively pp
Source: mega

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never shy away from gushing over each other and their kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," she added. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street. He is hard-wired to get home," Lively added of her man whom she wed in 2012.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.