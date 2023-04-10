Blake Lively's Fitness Trainer Don Saladino Reveals Tips & Tricks On How He Gets His Clients Into Shape

Don Saladino is known for working with some pretty big A-listers, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, Emily Blunt and more, and he reveals how he gets his clients into shape — no matter who they are.

"There are no go-to moves. There's a movement screening that I put everyone through. I go hardcore with certain people — we'll go through hormone and blood panels, but we'll also look at digestion and lifestyle. What is their travel like? What movies are they shooting? What time zones are they going to be in? When I look at every actor, I think about what are they trying to create? It's understanding what we are trying to build. I'd had people come to me to get heavier, but I've had people come to me to lose weight and put on muscle," the fitness guru, 45, exclusively tells OK! while talking about partnership with Thorne, whose mission is to "extend the duration of one's health span through personalized, scientific wellness."