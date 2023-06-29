Blake Lively Blasted for 'Confusing' Alcoholic Beverage Campaign After Admitting 'Drinking Isn't My Thing'
Is Blake Lively still the hostess with the mostest?
On Wednesday, June 28, the Gossip Girl alum shared several posts advertising that her mixer company Betty Buzz now has a line of alcoholic drinks. In the past, Lively has been very vocal about choosing to be sober, so many fans were confused by the newest campaign.
"Drinking isn't my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is. Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it," the actress stated in the promotional upload.
In a follow-up post, she explained her stance on creating alcoholic drinks despite her preferred lifestyle.
"@bettybooze for those who want the alcohol. …Because that's what hosts do. We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I'm describing moms now," she wrote.
Nonetheless, fans still seemed upset by the blonde beauty's latest product.
"How can you market/create a product you don't openly consume yourself? 😂 come the f on now.." one user penned, while another said, "What a confusing way to promote your alcohol, by saying drinking isn't your thing…"
"So she's smart enough not to drink alcohol but wants people to spend their $ on alcohol so she can get richer?" a third commented about the wealthy celeb, while a fourth asked, "If just flavor is 'your thing' And not drinking, why oh why on Earth do you endorse an alcoholic beverage?"
While many hated on the drop, Lively's famous friend Gigi Hadid left a supportive remark on the upload, saying, "Drinking ain't your thing but when u make a drink for someone else, best bet they're having a good time (me, I'm someone else)."
As OK! previously reported, prior to the Instagram advertisements, the Age of Adeline star had been keeping a low profile since the birth of her fourth child earlier this year.
She showed off her glamorous life as a mother to a newborn on May 1, the day of the 2023 Met Gala.
"First Monday in May," she shared on Instagram, revealing that instead of attending the glam NYC event, she was at home pumping breast milk.