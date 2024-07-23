OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Blake Lively
OK LogoPHOTOS

Beautiful Besties! Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid Drop Jaws at Star-Studded 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere in NYC — Photos

Photo of Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid and a picture of Avril Lavigne
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and good pal Gigi Hadid were just two of the celebrities who attended the NYC premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' on Monday, July 22.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Spotted in NYC's Lincoln Square: Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid slaying the red carpet at the Monday, July 22, Manhattan premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine!

For the movie event — which stars Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his good pal Hugh Jackman — the ladies stuck to the superheroes' red and yellow color palette.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively gigi hadid deadpool wolverine premiere
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman came together at the NYC premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

The mother-of-four, 36, dropped jaws in a dark red skintight bodysuit by Versace, which featured long sleeves, gloves, an off-the-shoulder neckline and a detailed overlay pattern.

Hadid, 29, wowed in a mustard yellow Miu Miu ensemble that consisted of a tube top and a matching low-rise knee-length skirt.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively gigi hadid deadpool wolverine premiere
Source: MEGA

The ladies' outfits stuck to the color palette that the movie's titular heroes wear.

Article continues below advertisement

After the besties walked the red carpet together while holding hands, they were joined by Reynolds and Jackman, 55, who both looked as handsome as ever in black suits.

The Gossip Girl alum and her husband, 47, also took a few couple photos together.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively gigi hadid deadpool wolverine premiere
Source: MEGA

Lively and her husband's four children came out for the special night in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the spouses' four children didn't take to the red carpet, the actor revealed in a speech at the screening that they were in attendance for the big night.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," he said, then revealing for the first time the name of their youngest child.

Article continues below advertisement
gigi hadid deadpool wolverine premiere new york
Source: MEGA

The model's boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, wasn't seen at the premiere.

MORE ON:
Blake Lively
Article continues below advertisement

"I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here," the Aviation Gin founder spilled. "I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here."

Lively and her husband welcomed Olin — whose gender was not revealed — in 2023, but they had refrained from disclosing their name publicly until now.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

After the shindig, Reynolds took to Instagram to declare he had "the most unforgettable and beautiful night."

"Sitting in the audience… seeing, hearing and feeling the reactions to the surprises littered throughout #DeadpoolAndWolverine was an all-time experience for me and my entire family," he gushed.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively gigi hadid deadpool wolverine premiere
Source: MEGA

Musician Avril Lavigne was all smiles as she walked the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

"This movie is a love letter to friendship and was made by friends," the Canadian star continued. "I miss making it but last night’s premiere made me so godd--- happy and grateful that it’s finally going out into the world. See this movie on the biggest screen possible and please, NO SPOILERS ⚔️❤️⚔️."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively gigi hadid emma corrin deadpool wolverine premiere
Source: MEGA

Actress Emma Corin also stars in the highly anticipated film.

Other attendees at the NYC shindig included Avril Lavigne, Madonna, Emma Corrin and four of the five members of *NSYNC: Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.