Beautiful Besties! Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid Drop Jaws at Star-Studded 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere in NYC — Photos
Spotted in NYC's Lincoln Square: Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid slaying the red carpet at the Monday, July 22, Manhattan premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine!
For the movie event — which stars Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his good pal Hugh Jackman — the ladies stuck to the superheroes' red and yellow color palette.
The mother-of-four, 36, dropped jaws in a dark red skintight bodysuit by Versace, which featured long sleeves, gloves, an off-the-shoulder neckline and a detailed overlay pattern.
Hadid, 29, wowed in a mustard yellow Miu Miu ensemble that consisted of a tube top and a matching low-rise knee-length skirt.
After the besties walked the red carpet together while holding hands, they were joined by Reynolds and Jackman, 55, who both looked as handsome as ever in black suits.
The Gossip Girl alum and her husband, 47, also took a few couple photos together.
Though the spouses' four children didn't take to the red carpet, the actor revealed in a speech at the screening that they were in attendance for the big night.
"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," he said, then revealing for the first time the name of their youngest child.
"I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here," the Aviation Gin founder spilled. "I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here."
Lively and her husband welcomed Olin — whose gender was not revealed — in 2023, but they had refrained from disclosing their name publicly until now.
After the shindig, Reynolds took to Instagram to declare he had "the most unforgettable and beautiful night."
"Sitting in the audience… seeing, hearing and feeling the reactions to the surprises littered throughout #DeadpoolAndWolverine was an all-time experience for me and my entire family," he gushed.
"This movie is a love letter to friendship and was made by friends," the Canadian star continued. "I miss making it but last night’s premiere made me so godd--- happy and grateful that it’s finally going out into the world. See this movie on the biggest screen possible and please, NO SPOILERS ⚔️❤️⚔️."
Other attendees at the NYC shindig included Avril Lavigne, Madonna, Emma Corrin and four of the five members of *NSYNC: Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.