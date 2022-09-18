Begone Paparazzi! Blake Lively Snaps Pregnancy Pics To Fend Off Photographers Lurking Outside Her Home
She's had enough of those camera clicks! Not long after debuting her baby bump at a women's summit on Thursday, September 15, Blake Lively posted several new sweet snaps to Instagram to get rid of the pestering paparazzi.
"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she captioned the series of snaps.
The 35-year-old, who is pregnant with her fourth child, explained that her kids were scared of the paparazzi, before going on to praise outlets that avoid posting photos of children.
"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," Lively noted. "You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb"
Lively, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds, 45, then shares ten photos of herself on Instagram, including shots with the Deadpool star. Another picture showed the Gossip Girl alum posing with Taylor Swift.
This isn't the first time that Lively got candid about expecting another child. The All I See Is You star recently cracked a joke that she just liked to "create" things. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," she teased.
The actress also shared her thoughts on how she hoped to inspire her children as a working mother. "I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working businesswoman I knew," the Accepted star recalled of her mom. "So it's important for me for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other."
Adding that she didn't need her children to choose to be a businessperson or a mother, Lively remarked that they could be both or neither. "But just for them to see that anything is possible," she continued. "So it's really important for me to do that."
Lively spoke about her pregnancy at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, September 15, in New York City.