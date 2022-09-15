OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Blake Lively
OK LogoBABIES

Another Bundle Of Joy! Blake Lively Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Ryan Reynolds

blake lively pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 15 2022, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are gearing up for a new addition to their family! The Gossip Girl star stunned attendees while debuting her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
blake ryan
Source: mega

Lively, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Reynolds, protectively held her baby bump as she turned heads in a sparkling gold mini dress for the event.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress and the Deadpool star tied the knot in 2012 after meeting through mutual friends. The exciting baby news comes as the Hollywood power couple reportedly went through a rough patch during the pandemic.

RYAN REYNOLDS & BLAKE LIVELY, CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND SPILL FAVORITE PARTY PLANNING SECRETS

Article continues below advertisement

“They had a rough time during lockdown, and there was talk among friends that they weren’t in a good place at all,” an insider exclusively dished to OK! of Lively and Reynold's marriage woes.

“Splitting up just wasn’t an option,” the source spilled. “He’s putting family first, and Blake is very appreciative. She’s making an effort again, too, because Ryan’s going the extra mile. They’ve come out of this stronger and more connected.”

blake
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

One point of contention between the two, was a possible move to either Los Angeles, which The Proposal actor likes, or Nashville, where the blonde beauty wants to be, to be located near Taylor Swift and longtime beau Joe Alwyn. “So he’s agreed to look for a place there. When they find the right spot, they’ll snap it up," the insider explained.

BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS MARRIAGE IS SHOWING CRACKS: 'THEY'VE BECOME VERY GOOD AT FAKING IT': REPORT

However, one bright spot seems to be their impending child — which the couple had allegedly been planning for quite some time. “They’re ready for baby No. 4, especially Ryan, who’d love to have a boy,” says the insider. “Rededicating themselves to their relationship and scheduling time to reconnect has breathed new life and passion into their marriage, and it shows. Everyone can see they have that spark again!”

Source: OK!

Page Six first reported Lively's pregnancy.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.