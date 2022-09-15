Another Bundle Of Joy! Blake Lively Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Ryan Reynolds

One point of contention between the two, was a possible move to either Los Angeles, which The Proposal actor likes, or Nashville, where the blonde beauty wants to be, to be located near Taylor Swift and longtime beau Joe Alwyn. “So he’s agreed to look for a place there. When they find the right spot, they’ll snap it up," the insider explained.

BLAKE LIVELY & RYAN REYNOLDS MARRIAGE IS SHOWING CRACKS: 'THEY'VE BECOME VERY GOOD AT FAKING IT': REPORT

However, one bright spot seems to be their impending child — which the couple had allegedly been planning for quite some time. “They’re ready for baby No. 4, especially Ryan, who’d love to have a boy,” says the insider. “Rededicating themselves to their relationship and scheduling time to reconnect has breathed new life and passion into their marriage, and it shows. Everyone can see they have that spark again!”