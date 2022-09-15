Another Bundle Of Joy! Blake Lively Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are gearing up for a new addition to their family! The Gossip Girl star stunned attendees while debuting her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday in New York City.
Lively, who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Reynolds, protectively held her baby bump as she turned heads in a sparkling gold mini dress for the event.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress and the Deadpool star tied the knot in 2012 after meeting through mutual friends. The exciting baby news comes as the Hollywood power couple reportedly went through a rough patch during the pandemic.
“They had a rough time during lockdown, and there was talk among friends that they weren’t in a good place at all,” an insider exclusively dished to OK! of Lively and Reynold's marriage woes.
“Splitting up just wasn’t an option,” the source spilled. “He’s putting family first, and Blake is very appreciative. She’s making an effort again, too, because Ryan’s going the extra mile. They’ve come out of this stronger and more connected.”
One point of contention between the two, was a possible move to either Los Angeles, which The Proposal actor likes, or Nashville, where the blonde beauty wants to be, to be located near Taylor Swift and longtime beau Joe Alwyn. “So he’s agreed to look for a place there. When they find the right spot, they’ll snap it up," the insider explained.
However, one bright spot seems to be their impending child — which the couple had allegedly been planning for quite some time. “They’re ready for baby No. 4, especially Ryan, who’d love to have a boy,” says the insider. “Rededicating themselves to their relationship and scheduling time to reconnect has breathed new life and passion into their marriage, and it shows. Everyone can see they have that spark again!”