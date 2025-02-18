or
Justin Baldoni's Lawyer 'Surprised' Ryan Reynolds Hinted at Wife Blake Lively's Bombshell Legal Battle During 'SNL 50' Special

Split photos of Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made an appearance at the 'SNL 50' special.

Feb. 18 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds faced backlash after he seemingly referenced his and wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special.

While sitting in the audience, the Deadpool actor was asked how things were going for him. He quipped back, "Great. Why? What have you heard?"

justin baldoni lawyer surprised ryan reynolds joke snl special
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million amid their messy legal drama.

During a recent appearance on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" show, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, admitted he was shocked by Reynolds' joke.

"I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," the attorney claimed. "I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me."

justin baldoni lawyer surprised ryan reynolds joke snl special
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

This comes after a sources dished "it's very plausible" Baldoni's legal team will use Reynolds and Lively's appearance at SNL to "defend" their client.

"Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it," the source spilled to Page Six earlier this week.

One source claimed, "People in Hollywood think Blake and Ryan attending the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary show was not a good look," and that "they should have sat this one out."

justin baldoni lawyer surprised ryan reynolds joke snl special
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming of 'It Ends With Us.'

As OK! previously reported, Lively filed a complaint in December 2024 accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of It Ends With Us. She further alleged he attempted to "destroy" her career by launching a smear campaign against her.

Earlier this year, Baldoni and his production company filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, as well as her publicist Leslie Sloane, for defamation, civil extortion, false light invasion of privacy and other alleged grievances.

justin baldonis million lawsuit doesnt change anything complaint
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's lawyer said he was 'surprised' by Ryan Reynolds' joke during 'SNL.'

Baldoni's lawyer also called out Reynolds for the alleged similarities between his client and Reynolds' character "Nicepool" — who "identifies as a feminist" and sports a similar hairstyle to what Baldoni wore in the past — in Deadpool & Wolverine. Freedman claimed there was "no question" a scene "relates to Justin."

“If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni," he said. "You don’t make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously. You file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke. Again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue."

