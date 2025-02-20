or
Ryan Reynolds' Justin Baldoni Legal Drama Joke He Made at 'SNL 50' Was 'His Idea,' Staffer Reveals

Composite photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been in a legal battle after working together on 'It Ends With Us.'

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds had no problem joking about his and wife Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

According to one longtime Saturday Night Live staffer, the actor’s quip about the couple’s current struggle during the SNL 50 anniversary special was “his idea.”

ryan reynolds justin baldoni legal drama joke snl his idea
Source: MEGA

'Great! Why? What have you heard?' Ryan Reynolds said during the 'SNL 50' special, alluding to his legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

While on the Tuesday, February 18, episode of the “Fifi, Fev and Nick” podcast, SNL cue card guy Wally Feresten claimed Reynolds was the one who wanted to hint at the legal woes.

“He had a different line in rehearsal and he pitched that to replace it,” Feresten alleged, adding, “We wouldn’t want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it.”

A source later denied the claim to The Post.

During the iconic comedy show, Reynolds, 48, and Lively, 37, sat in the audience as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called out to the Deadpool alum.

ryan reynolds justin baldoni legal drama joke snl his idea
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni countersued Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively after they sued him for alleged sexual harassment and attempting to 'destroy' the actress' career.

“Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?” they asked, to which the father-of-four — who shares James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2, with the Gossip Girl actress — said, “Great! Why? What have you heard?

In response to the tease, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said he was “surprised” by the pair’s “latest move.”

Ryan Reynolds

“I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation,” he stated on the “Hot Mics with Billy Bush” podcast on Monday, February 17.

“I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that,” he noted. “So it surprised me.”

ryan reynolds justin baldoni legal drama joke snl his idea
Source: MEGA

'We wouldn’t want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it,' the 'SNL' staffer said of Ryan Reynolds' joke about the legal drama.

A source explained that while Lively and Reynolds are making a mockery of the dispute between them, Baldoni is “taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

Insiders also claimed that the duo’s presence at the TV event “was not a good look” amid their issues with Baldoni.

Fans also shared their distaste for Reynolds’ joke during the episode.

“Gross. So they’re supporting the bullies too,” one person wrote, while another person added, “SNL has always been sooo problematic. Highlighting the abusers while making fun of the victims. Remember when they made a skit about the Try Guys & Ned’s cheating? Yeah. Jokes at the expense of others. No integrity whatsoever.”

ryan reynolds justin baldoni legal drama joke snl his idea
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman said he was 'surprised' Ryan Reynolds made the joke in the first place.

The legal battle between Lively, Reynolds and Baldoni began in December 2024, when the blonde beauty claimed she was sexually harassed by the director on the set of It End With Us. She also alleged that he had orchestrated a smear campaign to “destroy” her career.

Baldoni then countersued the husband and wife for defamation.

