Blake Lively Skips 2025 Met Gala Amid Messy Justin Baldoni Legal Drama: See Her Looks From Years Past
Blake Lively was nowhere to be found at the 2025 Met Gala.
The actress opted out of attending fashion's biggest night in New York City on Monday, May 5, just days after opening up about her "intense year" amid a bitter legal feud against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.
TMZ was the first to report Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, would be skipping the event back in March — the same month the Gossip Girl actress filed to dismiss her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.
"Blake and Ryan haven’t gone since 2022, when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year," a source later reminded People, implying their lack of appearance shouldn't come as a surprise.
While Lively dismissed her lawsuit against Baldoni, she is still being sued by the Jane the Virgin actor for civil extortion, defamation and contractual breaches of their work on It Ends With Us.
The Shallows actress recently admitted she couldn't discuss much regarding her current legal battle, though Lively referred to the past year as "pretty intense" during a guest appearance on the Thursday, May 1, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
As she chatted with host Seth Meyers, Lively called her and Reynolds' four kids — James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2 — her "lifeline."
"No matter what day I am having. I have to be Disneyland for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos," she gushed.
While Lively has been catching the heat from critics as of lately, fans of The Age of Adeline actress miss seeing her beautiful blonde hair bouncing up the famed Met Gala steps.
Keep scrolling to relive Lively's iconic Met Gala looks from years past.
2022
Lively last attended the Met Gala when she and Reynolds were co-chairs in 2022. Her gown transformed to resemble Lady Liberty.
2018
Lively embodied the 2018 Met Gala theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in a custom-made Lorraine Schwartz halo and a custom Versace Gown with a massive maroon train.
2017
Lively had Reynolds by her side at the 2017 fashion function, which she arrived to in a gold Atelier Versace dress featuring a blue feather detail.
2016
Lively looked like a fairytale at the 2016 Met Gala, as she donned a Burberry gown while pregnant with her and Reynolds' second child.
2011
The stunning star sported an embroidered Chanel Haute Couture gown and Christian Louboutin heels at the 2011 NYC event.
2010
Lively arrived at the 2010 Met gala in a lapis Marchesa minidress, as she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
2008
For the 2008 Met Gala, Lively was dressed in a black Ralph Lauren strapless gown with a ruffled skirt detail.
At the time, the A Simple Favor star was met inside by her Gossip Girl costar and then-boyfriend, Penn Badgley, though their relationship faded before the series ended in 2012.