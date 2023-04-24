Blake Lively Makes Fans Drool As She Shows Off Her Fit Figure In An Eye-Catching Dress: Photo
Blake Lively totally channeled her inner Serena van der Woodsen as inspiration for her latest Instagram picture!
"Happy one year anniversary to the day I meant to post this photo," the Gossip Girl star captioned her post, as she joked her failure to upload images in real-time.
Better late than never though since Lively looked absolutely stunning and completely blessed her followers' Instagram feeds on Sunday, April 23.
The mother-of-four donned an oh-so-stylish ensemble — which featured a purple Sergio Hudson dress, a red Chanel bag and matching red Louboutin pumps.
Lively accessorized with Brent Neale earrings and wore her hair in The Age of Adaline star's classic and effortless beach-waved style.
The blonde beauty's breathtaking post made both her fans and friends drool, as they took to the comments section to gush over the 35-year-old icon.
"Lol it’s an honor," Lively's best friend Gigi Hadid — who celebrated her birthday on Sunday — joked.
"Alright….Red and plums go together. Noted. Thank you for the 1 year delayed announcement 😂 But truly you look amazing!! ❤️," a fan quipped in regard to the trend-setter's color combo of choice, as another added, "serving Serena van der Woodsen.. 😩🫶🏼🔥."
"Looking like that is how she ended up with her most recent baby! #smokeshow," a third admirer hilariously wrote in regard to Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, recently welcoming their fourth child, which the actress announced via Instagram on Sunday, February 12.
The fan-favorite couple additionally shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
Other viewers of the photo couldn't help but notice the cryptic timing of the post, as fans of both Lively and her soul sister Taylor Swift pointed out how Lively was wearing the color purple, which represents Swift's album Speak Now — specifically the album social media users have been begging the award-winning artist to re-record.
"It’s giving Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," someone stated, while an additional user exclaimed, "IT GIRL SPOTTED IN A PURPLE DRESS 🙌🔥❤️," and another asked, "Speak Now tv easter egg???"