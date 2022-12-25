OK Magazine
Blake Lively's Pregnancy Album: See Photos Of Her Baby Bump!

blake lively baby bump pp
Source: @blakelively/instagram
Dec. 25 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Just three months have passed since Blake Lively revealed she and husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting their fourth child together, and she hasn't been shy about giving fans a glimpse at her growing belly as the weeks pass.

Scroll dow to see all of the pictures Lively has posted of her pregnancy stomach!

blake lively baby bump
Source: @blakelively/instagram

In September, the blonde beauty, 35, stunned in a glittery gold frock by Mason Valentino, putting her baby bump on display for the first time. She and Reynolds, 46, are already parents to three girls: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

blake lively baby bump
Source: @blakelively/instagram

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," the Gossip Girl alum quipped in a September Instagram upload, which showed her soaking up the sunshine clad in a red swimsuit.

blake lively baby bump
Source: @blakelively/instagram

That same day, the cute couple cuddled up while relaxing poolside.

Last month, the Proposal actor admitted life with four children is "gonna be nuts," but all of their daughters are looking forward to having a baby in the house.

"We're very excited," he noted of expanding their family. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it."

blake lively baby bump
Source: @blakelively/instagram

Relaxation mode! Clad in some comfy sweats, Lively got busy cooking up fare in the kitchen. She confessed she's been giving into most of her cravings, recently sharing a photo of a stacked pastrami sandwich alongside the caption, "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant."

Over the fall, she debuted several of her own confections, including pies and pumpkin-shaped bread.

blake lively baby bump
Source: @blakelively/instagram

The A Simple Favor lead captured her belly in the earlier stages with a simple mirror selfie.

blake lively baby bump
Source: @blakelively/instagram

Loungin' around! A few months before the Betty Buzz founder kicked back, she and Reynolds acted as co-chairs for the annual Met Gala in NYC.

blake lively baby bump
Source: @blakelively/instagram

Besties for life! The pregnant mom-of-three embraced good pal Taylor Swift, who has performed on stage in front of the tots.

"I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family," the Hollywood hunk shared of how his little ones didn't always realize the singer was famous.

Source: OK!
blake lively baby bump
Source: @vancityreynolds/instagram

On December 5, the Deadpool icon uploaded this festive snap, Lively covering her belly in seasonal pajamas.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid," he captioned the shot. "She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."

