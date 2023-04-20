Bad Blood? Ryan Reynolds Unfollows Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn After Having Dinner With The Pop Star & Blake Lively
Now we got bad blood?
On Wednesday, April 19, Ryan Reynolds unfollowed Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn after having dinner with the pop sensation and his wife, Blake Lively.
The trio was reportedly spotted in NYC out for a meal together and fans believe Swift was spilling the tea on her recent split from Alwyn. People speculated there must be more to the breakup between her and the actor, if longtime friend Reynolds felt the need to remove him from his following list.
After some internet sleuths discovered the Conversations with Friends star was no longer followed by the Deadpool alum, users took to Twitter to weigh in on what his actions mean.
"Not ryan reynolds unfollowing joe alwyn after going on dinner with taylor and blake on nyc tonight he knows things and it seems like they’re not good…" one person wrote, while another said, "I know it’s none of our business but I really wanna know what taylor, blake and ryan talked about in that dinner that made ryan unfollow joe."
Other fans followed in the father-of-four’s footsteps, penning, "I saw Ryan Reynolds unfollow Joe Alwyn so I too have unfollowed Joe Alwyn," and "If Ryan did it, it's something serious I'm telling y'all."
Meanwhile, one person said, "I respect Taylor and love that she’s keeping everything about her life private bc it doesn’t let people attack her but sometimes I miss her unhinged era where she’d call out what men did to her."
Additionally, it was uncovered that Swift’s brother also unfollowed Alwyn.
To add fuel to the flame that this breakup hadn’t just "run its course," Alwyn’s The Brutalist co-star, Emma Laird, uploaded a photo of the 32-year-old smiling wide with the caption "Moments in March."
Following the post, the public flocked to twitter theorizing that Alwyn may have cheated on Swift.
"STREETS SAYING JOE ALWYN CHEATED ON TAYLOR….?" one user wrote, while another added, "Daily reminder that Taylor tried to give joe alwyn a career and he still flopped :( /cheated on our queen."
Others did not seem to believe the rumors, saying, "I couldn’t care less about the Joe Alwyn and his costar drama. When Taylor drops the song and we get to know what really happened THEN yall might have something to say, now it’s just pure speculation and unprovoked hate."