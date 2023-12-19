OK Magazine
No New Year's Kiss: Gwen Stefani and Husband Blake Shelton to Spend Holiday Apart Due to Work Commitments

Dec. 19 2023, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Gwen Stefani won't get to kiss Blake Shelton when the ball drops at midnight on January 1, 2024.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer revealed how she plans to spend New Year's Eve during a backstage interview on the set of The Voice on Monday, December 18, just one day before the singing competition show's Season 24 finale.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be working in separate timezones while they ring in the new year.

Unfortunately, Shelton is among the star-studded list of singers scheduled to perform during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which will air on CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 31, while Stefani will be participating in festivities across the country in Las Vegas.

"It’s funny because I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas. Last year I did Vegas and I was kind of like, ‘remind me never to do Vegas again,'" the "Rich Girl" hitmaker quipped, as she explained, "'cause you kind of sometimes just want to have your own… not be the host."

The couple won't be spending New Year's Eve together.

"And then I was like… I’m going to do it," she said, noting of her husband, "if you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working."

"So, I’m just going to fly in and out. It’s going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to it," Stefani continued regarding her change of heart decision to return to Sin City on NYE for the second year in a row.

Blake Shelton is set to perform in Nashville while his wife agreed to work in Las Vegas.

While she won't enter 2024 with Shelton physically by her side, Stefani is certain they will "keep loving" well into and beyond the new year.

"Keep loving. Keep trying to get love and give. That’s what we do. A little exchange," the 54-year-old expressed when asked what her "love resolutions" are for her and Shelton, 47, as they kiss 2023 goodbye.

Aside from her love life, Stefani has goals to "finally" give her fans "some new music" and "put out a record."

Overall, the "Just a Girl" vocalist wants to "be more consistent," noting she's "trying to be balanced."

The couple tied the knot in 2021.

"I don’t know if I’m ever going to get there but I’m working on that constantly," Stefani — who tied the knot with Shelton in 2021 — concluded.

Stefani and Shelton first met while filming The Voice as coaches in April 2014, when they were still both married to their respective spouses.

The "God Gave Me You" crooner was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011-2015, while Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002-2016.

Source: OK!

Access Hollywood spoke to Stefani about her NYE plans.

