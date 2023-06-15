Blake Shelton 'Feeling Better' After Wife Gwen Stefani Has 'Taken Charge' of His Diet and Exercise Plan: Source
Gwen Stefani is getting her man into shape!
According to a source, the blonde beauty set hubby Blake Shelton up with a nutritionist and trainer as he begins his weight loss journey.
"Gwen's taken charge and has got Blake on a healthy new diet and exercise plan," the insider said, per Radar.
The "Rich Girl" singer wants her man "to spend the next few months focusing," the source claimed. "She worries about his health."
The longtime The Voice judge has gained some pounds since he and Stefani were married in July 2021. The insider alleged the "God's Country" crooner has been "seriously sluggish" due to the extra weight.
"Blake's got no choice but to follow her instructions," they explained. "When they go out to eat, he can't have anything with ice cream in it. Steak is also out of the question. He can have fish, chicken, vegetables and rice or a plain baked potato with no sour cream or butter. It's boring, but he has to admit he feels better."
The duo, who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on July 3, have "exciting plans in the months ahead," the source shared.
"They still want a baby eventually, but in the meantime, Blake's got to get his priorities right," the insider added about the couple's plans to expand their already blended family. (Stefani shares Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)
As OK! previously reported, the pair have started thinking about their future after the country musician decided to leave his position as a judge on The Voice.
"Blake's going to miss the show enormously. It will always hold a special place in his mind," an insider spilled.
"He's still going to focus on his music because that's always been his passion. [But he also] plans on spending much more time on his ranch [in Oklahoma] with Gwen and the boys," they added.
"Gwen knows that leaving the show is not a decision Blake took lightly, but she's so proud of him," the source continued. "Not only for following his heart, but for all the hard work and dedication he's put into The Voice over the years."