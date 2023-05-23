Blake Shelton Hints at What's Next For Him in His 'Personal Life' After Leaving 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton's singular plan for the future after he walks away from The Voice is to spend more time with his family.
While speaking to a reporter backstage on night one of The Voice's Season 23 finale on Monday, May 22, the beloved judge — who has been on the show since its premiere in 2011 — opened up about his plan to relax with wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons once he says goodbye to his famed red judges chair for good.
"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," the "God's Country" crooner, 46, candidly told the reporter, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."
Though it has been an emotional end for Shelton, the Grammy winner comically declared he has had enough with celebrating himself.
"I've had enough parties thrown for me in the last few weeks," Shelton said. "[Gwen] goes, 'We're just celebrating you, you're good right?' Yeah, I'm good. Please, no more parties for me."
Shelton may be going out with a bang, as he is the only coach with two performers remaining in the competition, meaning he could be leaving The Voice with a record-extending tenth victory.
The stepdad to Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 — all of whom were in attendance to celebrate Shelton receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star earlier this month — previously emphasized his desire to be there for his family and how his career has taken up too much of his time.
“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access earlier this year. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"
“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."
With Shelton ready to step back and be the ultimate doting dad, Stefani is gearing up to put all her energy into her next career move as a judge on The Voice!
OK! reported the 53-year-old will be returning next season, and Shelton couldn't be more excited for her. "She's just really comes at coaching in a way that I don't think anybody else has done still and there's been a lot of coaches," he gushed in an interview from earlier this month.
Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice years ago and later tied the knot in July 2022.
ET spoke with Shelton about his future plans.