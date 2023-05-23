Blake Shelton Hints at What's Next For Him in His 'Personal Life' After Leaving 'The Voice' 

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access earlier this year. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."