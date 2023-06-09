OK Magazine
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Have Lunch Date in Beverly Hills Ahead of Their 'Fun Summer' Plans

Jun. 9 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are already enjoying their newfound free time together!

After 23 seasons on The Voice, the country superstar bid farewell so he could spend more time focusing on his personal life, and he did just that on Thursday, June 8, by heading to lunch in Beverly Hills with his wife.

The pair and some of their family dined at Italian eatery E. Baldi Restaurant.

The blonde beauty, 53, was dolled up for the meal, wearing a black shirt with white polka dots, a black blazer adorned with bows at the shoulders, ripped white jeans and black heeled boots. She accessorized with a black belt, black and gold chain purse, sunglasses and plenty of jewelry.

Her man, 46, donned a black short-sleeved button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

It was just a few weeks ago that an insider spilled on the pair's "fun summer" plans, which is said to include a trip to his Oklahoma ranch with Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Prior to the May 22 Season 23 finale of The Voice, Shelton told a reporter he was excited to not have such a busy schedule anymore. "I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life, and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no," he spilled.

In particular, the Barmageddon host is looking forward to being a more present stepfather.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he explained in a past interview. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," admitted Shelton. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

