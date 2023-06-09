Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Have Lunch Date in Beverly Hills Ahead of Their 'Fun Summer' Plans

It was just a few weeks ago that an insider spilled on the pair's "fun summer" plans, which is said to include a trip to his Oklahoma ranch with Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Prior to the May 22 Season 23 finale of The Voice, Shelton told a reporter he was excited to not have such a busy schedule anymore. "I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life, and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no," he spilled.