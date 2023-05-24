Gwen Stefani Gets Sentimental as Husband Blake Shelton Exits 'The Voice': 'Can't Believe It's Your Last Day'
Blake Shelton’s finale on The Voice was bittersweet, especially for his wife, Gwen Stefani.
"Where ya going, Blake?" the "Hollaback Girl" singer asked her husband — who she met in 2014 when they were both coaches on the hit singing competition series — as she recorded him for her Instagram Story.
"We’re going to The Voice," the country crooner replied, to which Stefani quipped, "Really? Again?"
"For the last time," Shelton confirmed, joking: "Don’t be asking me to be your mentor," which caused Stefani — who will return as a coach for next season of The Voice alongside costars Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and John Legend — to let out a laugh.
Shelton then headed into a luxury vehicle, with the help of his driver opening the door, before waving goodbye to his wife and stating, "well, onto the next."
"Can’t believe it’s your last day," Stefani wrote in a later Instagram Story, as the Tuesday night, March 23, episode concluded Shelton’s famed role on the NBC show after 23 seasons.
"Who would have thought this Orange County girl and this country guy from Oklahoma would find each other on the set of The Voice," the blonde beauty heartwarmingly said in a video tribute to her lover shared by the show’s Instagram account.
The "God Gave Me You" singer also took to social media to express his emotions on the memorable day.
"Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet," Shelton wrote on ahead of Tuesday’s finale. "When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be."
"These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories. I've had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let's make that 10 tonight?)," the television personality joked, noting he enjoyed being able to "watch these artists grow so much from the show."
"Thank you to everyone... the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y'all!!!!!!" Shelton concluded.