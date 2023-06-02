Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Are Planning a Fun Summer Together' After Country Star Exits 'The Voice': 'She's So Proud of Him'
After 23 seasons, Blake Shelton's run at The Voice has sadly come to an end, but the superstar is eager to start the next chapter of his career — and have a ball with wife Gwen Stefani and their family!
"Blake’s going to miss the show enormously. It will always hold a special place in his mind," a source spilled to an outlet.
"He's still going to focus on his music because that’s always been his passion. [But he also] plans on spending much more time on his ranch [in Oklahoma] with Gwen and the boys," added the insider, referring to the blonde beauty's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
"Gwen knows that leaving the show is not a decision Blake took lightly, but she’s so proud of him," the source noted. "Not only for following his heart, but for all the hard work and dedication he’s put into The Voice over the years."
Despite the country star's departure from the NBC series — which is where he and Stefani first met — the latter will be back for Season 24 alongside his replacement, Reba McEntire, as well as returning coaches Niall Horan and John Legend.
- Gwen Stefani 'Gunning for' Reba McEntire in Upcoming Season of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton's Departure
- Gwen Stefani Gets Sentimental as Husband Blake Shelton Exits 'The Voice': 'Can't Believe It's Your Last Day'
- Blake Shelton Hints at What's Next For Him in His 'Personal Life' After Leaving 'The Voice'
The next batch of episodes won't premiere until the fall, but before the coaching lineup was finalized, Shelton revealed his wife was nervous she wouldn't be welcomed back to the show now that he's gone.
"When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again,'" the Barmageddon host recalled in an interview. "And I go, 'What are you talking about? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach,'" he continued. "Then sure enough, you know, she's already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call."
Us Weekly spoked to the insider about Shelton's departure from the series and his summer plans.