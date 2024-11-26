Gwen Stefani Told Husband Blake Shelton 'This Is Not Happening' When They First Caught Feelings for Each Other
Gwen Stefani nearly prevented herself from finding true love!
In a new interview, the singer confessed that when she first felt sparks fly with Blake Shelton after meeting on The Voice, she was closed off to dating him since they were both in the middle of divorces.
"We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground," the mother-of-three, 55, explained of splitting from unfaithful ex Gavin Rossdale and the country star breaking up with ex-wife Miranda Lambert.
"Nothing could save us at that point," she said. "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"
Despite wanting to keep things platonic, the Barmageddon co-host, 48, won over the blonde beauty by asking her to help him write a song.
"I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to. And I love writing songs," she gushed.
The GXVE Beauty founder recalled how Shelton texted her a "half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.'"
"So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text. That was our first song that we ever wrote together," Stefani noted. "We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."
The tune turned out to be their 2016 duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."
The two went on to marry in 2021, with the "Hollaback Girl" crooner raving that meeting Shelton was a "miracle" after all of the pain she went through divorcing Rossdale, 59, who cheated on her with the nanny of their three sons.
"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed," she spilled. "And I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream."
Writing songs together is still one of the couple's favorite hobbies, and they also spend much of their time with Stefani's three sons: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.
"Being a stepdad has taught Blake a whole lot," one insider told a publication. "It’s a role he’s grown into and takes seriously and says it’s changed him for the better. It’s been a thrill for Blake, too."
People spoke to Stefani about the early days of her dynamic with Shelton.