Blake Shelton Admits Gwen Stefani's Holiday Meals Are Causing Him To Gain Weight: 'She Literally Cooks Everything'
If you're looking for Blake Shelton or Gwen Stefani during the holidays, it's best to check the kitchen. On the Monday, December 12, episode of Jennifer Hudson's talk show, the country crooner opened up about their Christmas plans, revealing their home centers around food.
"We cook," he replied when asked what they'll be up to later this month, then quipping he's gained weight thanks to his wife's delicious concoctions. "You see how when I talk to you and I look this way it's like a pelican now? It's because I'm married to a Stefani. She literally cooks everything all the time."
The singer's favorite "Christmas tradition has become" a "timpano pasta dome" Stefani, 53, whips up, admitting he "had never heard of" the dish until they got together.
Shelton, 46, explained there are different types of sauces and cheeses that get wrapped up in dough before being placed in the oven. "You take it out and turn it over and you take the bowl off and you've got this dome that looks like this big round crust thing," he detailed. "You cut into it and there's heaven inside of it. There's all kinds of stuff and it's so good."
The Voice coach noted "there are recipes" as to how to make the meal, but he and his wife end up "making it our own way."
The Oklahoma native didn't disclose whether Stefani's three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8 — will be with them or not, but the Barmageddon host previously shared he was scaling back his workload in order to spend more time with the boys.
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," the guitarist spilled. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."
"It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out," added Shelton, "and let more family and personal life in."