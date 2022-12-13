OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Blake Shelton
OK LogoCOUPLES

Blake Shelton Admits Gwen Stefani's Holiday Meals Are Causing Him To Gain Weight: 'She Literally Cooks Everything'

blake shelton gwen stefani holiday cooking gain weight
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 13 2022, Published 12:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

If you're looking for Blake Shelton or Gwen Stefani during the holidays, it's best to check the kitchen. On the Monday, December 12, episode of Jennifer Hudson's talk show, the country crooner opened up about their Christmas plans, revealing their home centers around food.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton gwen stefani holiday cooking gain weight
Source: mega

"We cook," he replied when asked what they'll be up to later this month, then quipping he's gained weight thanks to his wife's delicious concoctions. "You see how when I talk to you and I look this way it's like a pelican now? It's because I'm married to a Stefani. She literally cooks everything all the time."

The singer's favorite "Christmas tradition has become" a "timpano pasta dome" Stefani, 53, whips up, admitting he "had never heard of" the dish until they got together.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton gwen stefani holiday cooking gain weight
Source: @gwenstefani/instagram

Shelton, 46, explained there are different types of sauces and cheeses that get wrapped up in dough before being placed in the oven. "You take it out and turn it over and you take the bowl off and you've got this dome that looks like this big round crust thing," he detailed. "You cut into it and there's heaven inside of it. There's all kinds of stuff and it's so good."

GWEN STEFANI EMOTIONALLY ADMITS 'IT SUCKS' BLAKE SHELTON IS LEAVING 'THE VOICE': 'I MET MY BEST FRIEND HERE'

The Voice coach noted "there are recipes" as to how to make the meal, but he and his wife end up "making it our own way."

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton gwen stefani holiday cooking gain weight
Source: mega

The Oklahoma native didn't disclose whether Stefani's three sons with ex Gavin RossdaleKingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8 — will be with them or not, but the Barmageddon host previously shared he was scaling back his workload in order to spend more time with the boys.

"The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart," the guitarist spilled. "I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out," added Shelton, "and let more family and personal life in."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.