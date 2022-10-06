OK Magazine
Fans React After Blake Shelton Playfully Snubs Wife Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice'

Oct. 5 2022

Just a little healthy competition! Blake Shelton surprised and amused The Voice viewers when he used the "block" button against his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the Tuesday, October 4, episode of the hit talent competition.

Less than a minute into contestant Ansley Burns' stellar performance, Shelton pushed the button to turn his chair, with cameras revealing he had also hit Stefani's name to keep her specifically from competing against him for a chance to recruit Burns onto his team.

Seconds later, the No Doubt artist's chair turned as well. Stefani was all smiles until she saw her name had been blocked. She promptly threw her hands in the air, telling her husband, "Hey!" prompting the country star to laugh.

Fans took to social media to comment on the playful snub. One user wrote "Lol you blocked your wife Blake. Now your [sic] in for it. Lol," with another adding, "YES BLAKE TURNED AND OMG HE BLOCKED GWEN #TheVoice."

"@gwenstefani #TheVoice cannot believe @blakeshelton wanted Ansley so bad he’d BLOCK his wifey!!!" another fan replied. "He always gets them youngins."

A fourth shared, "I didn't expect Blake to use his block on his wife thats unexpected i thought for sure he would've used it on Camilla or John."

Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015 and finally tied the knot in July 2021 at the "Nobody But You" singer's Oklahoma ranch. As OK! previously reported, the 46-year-old revealed being married to the singer made him "soft," after handing teary judge Ariana Grande a few tissues.

"I’ve been thinking about you," he joked. "After this season you won’t ever need these again. You’ll get over it. You’ll become more callous like us three." Fellow former judge John Legend immediately teased him about the quip, but Shelton defended himself, adding, "Look, I’m married now ... I’m getting softer."

