Fans React After Blake Shelton Playfully Snubs Wife Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice'

Just a little healthy competition! Blake Shelton surprised and amused The Voice viewers when he used the "block" button against his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the Tuesday, October 4, episode of the hit talent competition.

Less than a minute into contestant Ansley Burns' stellar performance, Shelton pushed the button to turn his chair, with cameras revealing he had also hit Stefani's name to keep her specifically from competing against him for a chance to recruit Burns onto his team.