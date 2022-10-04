So 'Freakin' In Love! Blake Shelton Fawns Over 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Wearing his heart on his sleeve! Blake Shelton couldn't hold back his immense love for Gwen Stefani, as he took to his social media accounts with the sweetest birthday tributes for the 53-year-old's special day on Monday, October 3.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!!" captioned the 46-year-old in an Instagram post of the two holding hands. "I love you so freakin much!!!!"