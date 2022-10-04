So 'Freakin' In Love! Blake Shelton Fawns Over 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani With Sweet Birthday Tribute
Wearing his heart on his sleeve! Blake Shelton couldn't hold back his immense love for Gwen Stefani, as he took to his social media accounts with the sweetest birthday tributes for the 53-year-old's special day on Monday, October 3.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!!" captioned the 46-year-old in an Instagram post of the two holding hands. "I love you so freakin much!!!!"
Shelton paired the same text with a TikTok video compilation of the dynamic duo singing together on stage.
Fans quickly jumped to both of the "No Body" vocalist's comments sections to join in on the outpour of love for Stefani.
TENN-EX-SEE! MIRANDA LAMBERT TAKES NASHVILLE BY STORM WEEKS AFTER EX BLAKE SHELTON'S STEAMY PERFORMANCE
"Blake is even better with you!! Happy birthday!!" wrote one TikTok user, while another added, "you guys are so flipping cute together!!"
"Happy birthday Gwen, you and Blake are such a beautiful and kind husband and wife and i am so happy you’ve found each other," stated a third fan.
"THEY ARE SO IN LOVE!!!" declared one of Shelton's Instagram followers, while another added, "wow this is precious 🥹 thank you for making her soooo happy."
An additional supporter chimed in with their opinion on the pair's adorable friends-to-lovers timeline.
"Happy birthday gorgeous girl you are the perfect couple," stated the fan. "Bet you didn’t ever think you and Gwen would be more than just friends.. sooooo cute together soooo happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️."
BLAKE SHELTON CRACKS NSFW JOKES ABOUT MARRIAGE ON 'THE VOICE,' EARNING EYE-ROLL FROM WIFE GWEN STEFANI
The overflowing admiration within the iconic couple's relationship is definitely not one sided.
OK! recently reported Stefani opening up about her first date with Shelton during her guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
While sitting down with country sensation Kelly Clarkson and reminiscing over the "Hollaback Girl" singer's best fashion moments, Stefani's heart nearly skipped a beat when a photo from 2016 popped up on the screen.
"That was my first public date with Blake Shelton," she revealed while provided background information about the image of her in a glamorous red dress. "It was that night."
"That melts me when I see it," she explained about the duo's first official outing together at the Oscar's Vanity Fair party. "Because it was such a moment for me, a good one."