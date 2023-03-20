Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Surprise Fans With A Sweet Duet At His Concert: 'I Talked Her Into Doing A Couple Songs'
Blake Shelton had a very special guest at his Saturday, March 18, concert: wife Gwen Stefani!
On social media, fans shared videos from the surprise duet, and after they belted out one tune together, the country crooner told the crowd, "Since she's here, I talked her into doing a couple more songs."
The pair then performed "Nobody But You," to which one fan wrote, "They are the real life fairy tale."
The adorable couple was dressed casually for the show, with the blonde beauty, 53, rocking a sparkly top with a denim jacket and jeans, while Shelton, 46, donned a black shirt and jeans.
This isn't the first time the mom-of-three has appeared at one of his shows, as Shelton recently admitted he hates being on the road without his leading lady by his side.
"It's terrible. Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," he told an outlet earlier this month. "Not that anything bad is happening ... but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."
"I don’t do a lot of these — I think we're doing 18 of these shows this year." he noted. "I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do."
Shelton has emphasized his desire to be a more present stepfather to Stefani's sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 — who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale,
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he stated in an interview. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
"The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he continued. "[When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."