Gwen Stefani Didn't See Blake Shelton Romance Coming: 'It Was an Amazing Gift'
Fans of The Voice were excited but shocked when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani struck up a romance in 2015 after meeting on set, but the mom-of-three admitted she was equally surprised by how their relationship bloomed.
"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," she confessed in a new magazine interview. "This was just a big old 'What?'"
"It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time," the "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, added. "He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."
Though the music competition is where the pair's love blossomed, the country star, 47, left the series earlier this year after 22 seasons. It "was a huge family choice," his wife said. "I am happy for him because he has space to do all these other hobbies and things he wants to do."
Stefani is still on the show, but since it's filmed in California, she's able to spend plenty of time with her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.
"I took Kingston on a world tour [when he was 9 months old]. I would have to nurse him, then get onstage, come off, and he would twirl my ponytail," she shared. "That's when things got really hard for me emotionally. That time is so precious, and you don't want to miss anything."
It was then that she made a promise to herself: "When my kids were teenagers, I really wanted to make sure that I was home for them — and here we are."
- Lucky In Love! Gwen Stefani Can't Keep Her Eyes Off Blake Shelton During Couple's Performance
- Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Video Montage to Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary With Blake Shelton: Watch!
- Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Surprise Fans With A Sweet Duet At His Concert: 'I Talked Her Into Doing A Couple Songs'
The blended brood also spend some weekends at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.
"I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity. But it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex," the GXVE Beauty founder spilled. "Nature — and God — is all right there."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Shelton formed a tight bond with the pop star's boys, who became his official stepsons in 2021.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he explained in an interview. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."
"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he continued. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."
"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes," noted the Barmageddon co-host. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."
People interviewed Stefani.