Gwen Stefani's Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Claims They 'Parent' More Than 'Co-Parent': 'We're Really Different People'
Gavin Rossdale got candid about parenting with Gwen Stefani.
On Thursday's episode of the "Not So Hollywood" podcast, the musician, 57, discussed how he and his ex-wife, 53, parent their three boys Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, very differently.
"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," he shared with host Adrianna Costa.
"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," the Bush frontman explained about his dynamic with the "Rich Girl" singer, whom he divorced in 2016.
"Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. And we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals," he added.
Following Rossdale and Stefani's split, the No Doubt vocalist met Blake Shelton, whom she married in 2021. The country star shared how he felt about becoming a stepparent shortly after he wed the blonde beauty.
"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious," Shelton said at the time.
As OK! previously reported, Stefani and Shelton are planning a fun summer for the boys after the 46-year-old decided to leave his position as a judge on The Voice.
"Blake's going to miss the show enormously. It will always hold a special place in his mind," a source told a news outlet.
"He's still going to focus on his music because that's always been his passion. [But he also] plans on spending much more time on his ranch [in Oklahoma] with Gwen and the boys," they added of the devoted stepdad.
"Gwen knows that leaving the show is not a decision Blake took lightly, but she's so proud of him," the insider noted. "Not only for following his heart, but for all the hard work and dedication he's put into The Voice over the years."